Cebuana Lhuillier, foodpanda partner to provide rider insurance

MANILA, Philippines — Being on the road all the time, the safety and security of the riders should be ensured and prioritized. With that, foodpanda partners with Cebuana Lhuillier to be able to provide mandatory insurance for the fleet.

The contract signing was joined by foodpanda Operations Manager Jao Manahan and Cebuana Lhuillier Operations Department Head Maria Theresa Castillo in foodpanda’s office in Makati City.

The mandatory insurance prioritizes benefits that riders can possibly receive if accidents happen on the road.

For only P280, our riders are insured for an entire year and can receive benefits that amount up to P70,000 such as the Accidental Death and Disability benefit and Double Indemnity benefit, among others.

Since the implementation of the mandatory insurance in January, Jigs Epiz, a rider insuree, was the first to be able to claim his benefit amounting to P10,000 due to an accident that happened during his shift.

The mandatory insurance aims to provide help through insurance benefits similar to what was given to Epiz to other riders who might experience unfortunate accidents in the future.

“Having a job that requires to be on the road all the time, our hardworking riders are prone to accidents. We want the riders to know that even with that possibility, they are secured and we can make that happen through this partnership with Cebuana Lhuillier. Their safety and security is always our top priority,” Manahan said.

“This is a wonderful partnership for both parties as it presents CLIB the opportunity to give our hardworking foodpanda riders greater assurance that they are safe and secured while on the job and also at the same time proving our commitment to reach out to the vulnerable sector through inclusive and quality insurance,” Jonathan Batangan, CLIB first vice president and group head, said.

Visit ?http://bit.ly/CLIB-FoodpandaInsurance for more information.