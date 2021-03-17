Meralco energizes new COVID-19 vaccination facility in Marikina City

MANILA, Philippines — In its continuing support to the government and the private sector’s fight against COVID-19, Meralco energizes a new vaccination facility in Champaca Subdivision II, Parang, Marikina City.

The project involves the installation of a new 15-meter concrete pole, two 50-kVA distribution transformers and a metering facility.

This new vaccination facility is one of the many vital COVID-19 testing, quarantine and vaccination facilities in the Meralco franchise area that are given the highest priority in terms of providing a safe, adequate and reliable supply of electricity.

This is in line with the company’s thrust to assist the government during the pandemic.

To date, more than ninety COVID-19 facilities have been energized, including government agencies, public and private hospitals, testing laboratories, quarantine and vaccination facilities and treatment centers.

Meralco has so far energized more than ninety COVID-19 facilities throughout the country.

