#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Meralco energizes new COVID-19 vaccination facility in Marikina City
This new vaccination facility is one of the many vital COVID-19 testing, quarantine and vaccination facilities in the Meralco franchise area that are given the highest priority.
Photo Release

Meralco energizes new COVID-19 vaccination facility in Marikina City

(Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 3:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — In its continuing support to the government and the private sector’s fight against COVID-19, Meralco energizes a new vaccination facility in Champaca Subdivision II, Parang, Marikina City.

The project involves the installation of a new 15-meter concrete pole, two 50-kVA distribution transformers and a metering facility.

This new vaccination facility is one of the many vital COVID-19 testing, quarantine and vaccination facilities in the Meralco franchise area that are given the highest priority in terms of providing a safe, adequate and reliable supply of electricity.

This is in line with the company’s thrust to assist the government during the pandemic. 

To date, more than ninety COVID-19 facilities have been energized, including government agencies, public and private hospitals, testing laboratories, quarantine and vaccination facilities and treatment centers.

Meralco energizes new COVID-19 vaccination facility in Marikina City
Meralco has so far energized more than ninety COVID-19 facilities throughout the country.
Photo Release

 

For more bright ideas and energy efficiency tips, visit www.meralco.com.ph/ or follow Meralco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/meralco and on Instagram: @meralcoph.

 

DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release. 

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
WATCH: Meralco power rates down again in March
5 hours ago
WATCH: Meralco power rates down again in March
5 hours ago
Meralco power rates down again in March; lowest since August 2017.
Biz Memos
fbfb
vivo expands research and development, invests in image system
5 days ago
vivo expands research and development, invests in image system
5 days ago
As a user-oriented and design-driven company, vivo is dedicated to optimizing the image system and other long-term strategic...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Experts to hold free online conference on basics of building, investing in housing
5 days ago
Experts to hold free online conference on basics of building, investing in housing
5 days ago
"The demand for housing in the Philippines is very huge."
Biz Memos
fbfb
Mega Global Corp. expands Zamboanga operations, innovates fishing business as consumer demands grow
Sponsored
7 days ago
Mega Global Corp. expands Zamboanga operations, innovates fishing business as consumer demands grow
7 days ago
While it continues to expand its presence in Luzon, Mega Global continues to strengthen its operations in Zamboanga headquarters...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Seasoned hoteliers&rsquo; new appointments for Novotel Manila
11 days ago
Seasoned hoteliers’ new appointments for Novotel Manila
11 days ago
One exciting news in the industry is the appointment of Maria Manlulu-Garcia as the very first female general manager for...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Globe leads in 5G with nearly half million 5G device customers
13 days ago
Globe leads in 5G with nearly half million 5G device customers
13 days ago
Globe is the 5G leader in the country with nearly half a million customers using 5G devices by end of February this year...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with