vivo expands research and development, invests in image system
The Xi’an R&D center will host project debugging and development as well as algorithm pre-research as they apply to the image system.
vivo expands research and development, invests in image system

(Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — vivo officially expanded its R&D network in Xi’an China on February 2021 to further invest in the image system.

The Xi’an R&D center will host project debugging and development as well as algorithm pre-research as they apply to the image system.

It will offer technical support that accelerates the materialization of R&D results and provides superior professional photography experiences.

As a user-oriented and design-driven company, vivo is dedicated to optimizing the image system and other long-term strategic tracks to strengthen its differentiation-based competitive advantages.

Since 2017, vivo has developed a collaborative network of global R&D centers for image system development in Shenzhen, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego.

The company’s R&D centers for image system development combine to employ more than 700 people, who dedicate their careers to improving hardware, software and algorithms while also advancing research on frontier technologies.

With the newly-established Xi’an R&D center, vivo bolsters its global R&D network and expands its resources to provide users with superior products and services.

 

For more information, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/.

