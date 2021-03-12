Experts to hold free online conference on basics of building, investing in housing

(As released) In the continuous pursuit of promoting financial literacy and improving the well-being of Filipinos, the Global Filipino Investors Inc. (TGFI) together with PLDT, BDO, Ovialand, AboitizLand Inc. and Pag-IBIG Fund will bring real estate and financial experts to the Real Estate Online Conference this March 20 to 21, 2021 via Facebook Live.

With the theme “Building and Investing in your First Home”, REOC 2021 highlights housing as one of the most crucial subjects in financial literacy and education. Thus, the online conference aims to not only provide information on financial aspects such as financing, economics and valuation but also on other practical and important considerations such as the state of the housing market, housing options, location, construction, contractual and regulatory obligations and potential sale of a house or property.

Gino Olivares (OSHDP), Romolo Nati (Italpinas), Fermin Sta. Teresa (Pag-IBIG Fund), Arlene Reyes (Pag-IBIG Fund), Pete Felix (Phinma Properties), physician Ruth Ang and Nica Masilang (Centro Mavens), Anthony Leutherio (Filipino Homes) and Pammy Vital (Ovialand) will share their expertise and insights on the basics of residential real estate investment. Rosie Tsai (SHDA) will join the first panel discussion on financing options in housing.

“Because of the pandemic, a lot of people decided to go home to their provinces. Some bought properties outside Manila and decided to settle there. The demand for residential real estate shifted to properties outside the National Capital Region. This is a good economic balance. This suggests that the Filipino mindset in terms of investing and buying their first home is still present regardless of the current situation. Also, this shows that Filipinos are more keen on considering buying and investing properties outside the metro, ” TGFI Founder and President Floi Wycoco said.

TGFI Chairman and CEO JJ Atencio will be joining the second day of the conference along with lawyer Rachel Uy-San Juan (Uy-San Juan & Associates Law) and lawyer Joyce Villanueva (Filipino Homes) for the panel discussion on “What you need to know about buying your first home”.

To share their knowledge on interior design and construction, ex-UAAP champ turned contractor Dino Aldeguer (Suretex Philippines), architect, actor and vlogger Dax Augustus (Delta Designs+Construct) and interior designer Roxanne Roxas (Rox Interiors) will take part in the discussion. Other notable speakers include Andy Manalac (Havitas Development Corporation), Mary Gaw So (The Real Estate Hub) and Jay Castillo (Foreclosure Philippines).

"The demand for housing in the Philippines is very huge. Based on our estimate, there is 6 million in unserved demand for affordable housing, and a growth rate of 5% a year. Housing supply is only P250,000 per year, which is not enough," Atencio said.

Join and experience the two-day collaborative event and learn community from real estate leaders and industry experts. Register now for free via www.tgfiph.com/reoc.