Mega Global Corp. expands Zamboanga operations, innovates fishing business as consumer demands grow

MANILA, Philippines — Leading sardines manufacturer Mega Global Corp. officially launched its state-of-the-art office and headquarters in Cawit last March 1 as part of its ongoing expansion plans for Zamboanga operations, creating more jobs for the local community.

Aside from its Zamboanga headquarters, Mega Global also opened a new ice plant in the city, increasing its production capacity from 300 tons to 450 tons per day and making it one of the largest ice plants in the country. The company also opened a can-making plant in Talisayan, doubling its capacity from 750,000 to 1.5 million cans per day.

“As we gear up for our expanded operations in Luzon with the opening of the Mega Manufacturing Plant in 2022, we are also making efforts to modernize our central operations in Zamboanga with the goal of becoming an employer of choice in the city and providing a world-class office to the Zamboanguenos,” Mega Global Chief Operating Officer Michelle Tiu Lim Chan said.

“Through the opening of our Cawit office, Ice Plant and Can-Making Plant, we are confident that our company can help in creating more jobs in the province while also improving our operations in order to provide the best products to our consumers,” Tiu Lim Chan added.

Photo Release As part of its ongoing expansion plans for Zamboanga operations, Mega Global Corp. officially launched its state-of-the-art Cawit office and headquarters last March 1.

The new Cawit office will serve as the company’s Zamboanga headquarters to ensure seamless integration of its fishing and canning operations, distribution and marketing.

Aside from the main office, housed in Zamboanga are Mega Global’s two internationally-certified, cutting-edge production plants where the trademark 12-hour catching-to-canning process is observed ensuring the freshness of its products.

The opening of Cawit office coincided with the lift-off of the three-month sardine fishing ban in the waters of Zamboanga peninsula mandated by the Department of Agriculture and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Recognizing its role in ensuring the richness of our waters, Mega Global is committed to implementing sustainable fishing practices and processes to preserve the marine resources and support the entire fishing community.

The closing of sardine fishing season was initiated in 2011 under a DA-DILG Joint Administrative Order to allow the spawning of sardines and has been implemented as part of the government’s efforts to promote sustainable fishing practices in portions of the East Sulu Sea, Basilan Strait and Sibuguey Bay.

“We remain committed to the innovation of our fishing business and processes to provide the highest quality of sardines to the market and to help boost the local economy of Zamboanga and ultimately, the Philippines,” Mega Global Chief Technology Officer Malcolm Tiu Lim said.

Photo Release The new Zamboanga headquarters will help Mega Global Corp. ensure seamless integration of its fishing and canning operations, distribution and marketing.

Mega Global is also investing in its manufacturing facility in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, slated to open in February 2022.

The Mega Manufacturing Plant will be a state-of-the-art, multi-line food facility to meet the growing demand for its canned goods, both in Luzon and abroad, and to help boost the Philippine economy amid the pandemic.

This new facility will directly create over 1,000 new jobs and will run primarily on solar power to minimize its carbon footprint. Aside from the state-of-the-art technology and machines to process sardines, the Mega Manufacturing Plant will also have a world-class, zero-waste fish meal line, cold storage and warehouse.

As a company dedicated to improving the lives of Filipinos and helping in nation-building, Mega Global Corporation empowers employees, supports the fishing community and educates Filipinos on proper nutrition with various advocacy programs.

The company is also actively working to develop more innovative and sustainable methods in order to help protect and preserve the ocean and its surrounding communities, knowing that it is part of their responsibility to safeguard natural resources where their products come from.