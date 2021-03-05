Seasoned hoteliersâ€™ new appointments for Novotel Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Much has transpired in the previous year for the hospitality industry. Now as 2021 unfolds, there’s so much to look forward to. As the old saying goes, "With each sunrise, we start anew."

One exciting news in the industry is the appointment of Maria Manlulu-Garcia as the very first female general manager for international brand Accor in the country, and the appointment of Darwin Labayandoy as resident manager. Both are filling the positions in Novotel Manila Araneta City—the City of Firsts.

Maria Manlulu-Garcia, general manager

Prior to appointment, Manlulu-Garcia has been in the hotel industry as early as 1992.

She began her career as front office agent and eventually rose through the ranks and became rooms director of the Ramada Hotel in Portland, Oregon, USA in 1995.

She was part of the preopening team of three hotels in downtown Portland: Hotel Lucia, Paramount Hotel—both under West Coast Hotels—and Intercontinental Hotel, prior to going back to the Philippines.

Manlulu-Garcia has been awarded Manager of the Year by the Philippine Association of HR Managers in the Hospitality Industry through the Mabuhay Awards in 2008 during her assignment with Sofitel Philippine Plaza as executive assistant manager of rooms.

Next, she became general manager of Pico De Loro Country Club and Pico Sands Hotel Batangas and rejoined Accor at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua, Indonesia prior to joining Novotel Manila Araneta City as executive assistant manager. Eventually, she was promoted resident manager in 2016 and then hotel manager in 2019.

Darwin Labayandoy, resident manager

With 25 years of experience under his belt, one cannot ignore this seasoned hotelier’s contribution to the field.

Prior to joining Novotel Manila Araneta City, Darwin held key positions at Dusit Hotel Nikko and Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

Rooms division operations being his expertise, Darwin is a passionate individual known for his “result-orientedness” with a strong dedication for and a key driver of customer satisfaction.

Labayandoy has undergone the Accor’s National Talent Program (NTP) and successfully finished it in 2019.

He has contributed significantly during the preopening phase of Novotel Manila and has been instrumental in its successful opening.

He has provided unrelenting support, strategic direction in guest satisfaction, leading to the successful delivery of the hotel’s objectives for the past years.

Today, he is appointed resident manager of Novotel Manila Araneta City from his post as director of rooms.

Power of two

The entire community of Novotel Manila Heartists is excited for this new leadership tandem as they bring in a refreshing combination of management styles to the scene.

With the Garcia-Labayandoy leadership, Novotel Manila’s Heartists, now more than ever, are ready to roll up their sleeves to bring the hotel to even greater heights.

Novotel Manila Araneta City will be breaking new ground for years to come.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.novotelmanilaaranetacity.com/.