W Groupâ€™s PLI breaks ground for new industrial park in Batangas

W Group’s PLI breaks ground for new industrial park in Batangas

(As released) W Group’s Portuguese Land Inc. (PLI) recently held groundbreaking ceremonies for PRI Industrial Park at LIMA Technology Center in Malvar, Batangas last February 7.

PLI is a member of W Group, the Philippines’ fastest-growing property developer that offers innovative office solutions for dynamic and modern clientele. It plans to develop a 20 hectares’ industrial park located on the northern part of LIMA Technology Center (LTC) in Malvar, Batangas.

The project is envisioned to have five blocks subdivided into a maximum of 31 lots that can cater to different locators and an amenity lot that has a 2-Storey Office Structure with open space parking.

