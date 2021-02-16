#VACCINEWATCHPH
W Groupâ€™s PLI breaks ground for new industrial park in Batangas
From left to right: Ivan Yao (president, Lucerne), Francis Wee (CEO, W Group Inc.), Eaton Ong (President, ILO Construction Inc.), Rosalind Wee (co-founder, W Group Inc.), Leehiong T. Wee (ambassador to Indonesia and chairman, W Group Inc.), Roger Swainson (special project director, Portuguese Realty Inc.), Edwin Ong (vice-president, ILO Construction Inc.) and Emerson Yao (managing director, Lucerne).
W Group Inc.

W Group’s PLI breaks ground for new industrial park in Batangas

(Philstar.com) - February 16, 2021 - 4:40pm

(As released) W Group’s Portuguese Land Inc. (PLI) recently held groundbreaking ceremonies for PRI Industrial Park at LIMA Technology Center in Malvar, Batangas last February 7. 

PLI is a member of W Group, the Philippines’ fastest-growing property developer that offers innovative office solutions for dynamic and modern clientele. It plans to develop a 20 hectares’ industrial park located on the northern part of LIMA Technology Center (LTC) in Malvar, Batangas. 

The project is envisioned to have five blocks subdivided into a maximum of 31 lots that can cater to different locators and an amenity lot that has a 2-Storey Office Structure with open space parking. 

For more information about W Group, visit www.wgroup.com.ph.

