RDB Asia Pacific to host first global virtual event on sustainability this February

MANILA, Philippines — To kick off 2021 with renewed hope for the future, RDB Asia Pacific will gather industry leaders, leading authorities on sustainability and inspiring entrepreneurs for a two-part virtual event on February 18.

It highlights the ever-growing importance of the industry’s role in creating a sustainable tomorrow by building businesses and brands that do better.

This will be the first-ever online global event hosted from RDB’s newly launched APAC hub in the Philippines.

Executives from leading local brands and experts from the Asia Pacific and beyond leading the fight towards driving sustainability into the business mainstream’s core purpose will take part in a webinar and live panel discussion.

The business of doing good

The webinar series entitled, The Business of Doing Good, showcases inspiring local business leaders and experts from various organizations speaking about what sustainability means to them and their organizations.

It will be followed by a live panel discussion with young leaders, decision-makers and brand experts on how sustainability is an impact imperative to the future of business.

The participating organizations are AISE, UNIDO, British Council, UNESCO Creative Cities, Virtualahan, Allmende, The Major Oak, Studio Naenna and HSB School of Fine Arts.

The event is co-powered by Livestream Manila, our partner in bringing thought leaders together.

Sustainability as blueprint

In a series of talks, experts, social entrepreneurs and business leaders will highlight how their organizations have committed to sustainability as a blueprint in building their businesses and brands for a better future, particularly the United Nations Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development signed by all 193 member states.

The agenda includes the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): a universal call to action that is interconnected and rely on one another to achieve an equilibrium of environmental, social and economic sustainability.

Sustainability in the future of business

In a live panel discussion, leading local and international brand executives and experts will speak about the current challenges face by the industry and how they can build the future together in an alliance for good.

Moderated by sustainability advocate Carlo Delantar, head of Circular Economy at Gobi Partners, the event will hear from leaders from organizations such as Eastern Communications, Advantage Austria, Cignal Entertainment, JCI Philippines, Youth Advocates of the Philippines and UNESCAP.

They will have a chance to answer pressing questions on sustainability’s role in shaping the future within their respective fields and its impact to the rest of the world.

In a show of force and solidarity, CEOs from two different communications agencies will also share the forum to discuss the role of marketing and media in charting a course towards a sustainable future.

Philippine CEO of media giant Havas Ortega, Jos Ortega, chief executive officer of Havas Ortega Philippines, Mario Alonzo-Debout, chief executive officer for RDB Global, will answer important questions on the future of sustainability marketing and how to truly get the message across.

From purpose-driven marketing to community building, meaningful entrepreneurship to sustainably in a post-pandemic world, the panel will try to tackle a variety of topics and share their knowledge and experiences with the hopes to inspire and shed light to the great potentials the future holds if everyone does their part one step at a time.

Manifesto for good

To formally forge a concerted commitment to doing better as leaders of their respective industries in creating a more sustainable future for generations to come, a Manifesto will be signed.

It will outline not only the efforts and the direction each participant will strive towards, but will, hopefully, inspire a sense of urgency to all those watching to join the United Nations’ call to action.

To register for the event for free and receive your streaming link, go to http://ow.ly/Ocwq50DrubO or visit the event page at https://fb.me/e/4P4d02ncH.

For more information, visit the RDB website at http://rdb.agency.