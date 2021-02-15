PNB appoints DDB-Optimax as digital marketing agency for 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Bank (PSE: PNB) has appointed integrated media agency Optimax Communications Group, Inc. (Optimax) of DDB Group Philippines (DDB) as its new digital marketing agency.

“We are shifting our digital marketing into high-gear with the help of our new marketing agency, DDB-Optimax. We are optimistic that this partnership will help us drive our strategy as we bring solutions to our customers whenever and wherever they need them,” said Wick Veloso, chief executive officer of PNB.

“We see this partnership helping us enhance business yields in terms of leads generation, website statistics, and social media engagements. All these are aimed towards fulfilling our goal to become a more dynamic, innovative and customer-focused bank that offers stability and security for Filipinos worldwide,” he added.

DDB was named PNB’s new digital marketing agency following a pitch in October last year. To support the engagement starting January 2021, DDB created a hybrid team that is tailor-fit for PNB: the PNB-Optimax team headed by Optimax General Manager Ela Federigan-Chua.

“Digital marketing has become even more essential during this pandemic. We have helped pivot clients’ campaigns from ones using traditional media to ones using digital channels and other new-normal-friendly executions. And we are happy to add PNB to the roster of clients who can benefit from our expertise in integrated media especially digital media executions,” said Federigan-Chua.

The PNB and DDB-Optimax partnership is set to create a stronger digital marketing push for the bank’s credit card, retail banking and remittance solutions, as well as its online banking channels.

This will entail agency outputs such as a digital video portfolio that features social influencers, always-on digital/social media content, and business-building tactical digital materials. In terms of services, DDB- Optimax will provide account management, performance marketing, agile content, social media and influencer management.

Established by the Philippine government in 1916, PNB is one of the country’s largest private universal banks in terms of assets and deposits. It provides a full range of banking and other financial services to its highly diverse clientele comprised of individual depositors, small and medium enterprises, domestic and international corporations, government institutions and overseas Filipinos.

It has one of the industry’s widest domestic branch networks with 715 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs strategically located nationwide. It has the largest number of overseas offices with more than 70 branches, representative offices, remittance centers and subsidiaries abroad.

The multi-award-winning DDB Group Philippines is known for its human-centric design solutions. It is part of the DDB Worldwide Communications Group, known globally as DDB, one of the world’s largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries with its flagship office in New York.