Appliance brand TCL donates P1.86 million to Philippine Red Cross

MANILA, Philippines — Spreading light and positivity last Christmas season, TCL Philippines, a household name in the home appliance industry, launched its #BeAChristmasHero campaign in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross.

Through this promotion, the Top 2 Global TV Brand has donated a total of P1,866,540, alongside a hundred units of wheelchairs for the benefit of the organization's Blood Samaritan Program.

"2020 has been a tough year for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many, including the business sector, have suffered great losses in terms of sales and profit. But with the unyielding support of our partner-dealers and consumers who have trusted TCL through the years, we have bounced back stronger amidst the adversity,” shared Philip Xia, chief executive officer of TCL Philippines.

“Thus, we wanted to pay the gratitude forward through this simple gesture with the help of the organization that we trust and shares the same goal as with us: to serve the Filipino people. We hope that a lot would benefit from this and may it encourage everyone to become a hero in their own ways especially at times like this,” he added.

With every purchase of a TCL product during the promo, a portion of the proceeds funded a donation in benefit of PRC’s Blood Samaritan Program. This program aims to assist indigent patients needing a blood transfusion.

The donation will cover blood processing fees and other immediate needs of identified patients. On top of the monetary donation, TCL has also turned over 100 units of wheelchairs to the organization for medical missions and relief operations.

“More than our desire to simply pay the gratitude forward for the overwhelming support we’ve received throughout the years from our consumers and dealers, we wanted to inspire and remind everyone that even our simple gestures could go a long way when everyone’s united towards a shared goal,” said Jay Guanzon, senior manager for sales operation and business unit head for diverse products at TCL Philippines.

“The #BeAChristmasHero is a living testament of the Filipinos’ unwavering Bayanihan spirit, and may this serve as a reminder that everyone can be a hero in their own little ways,” he added.

The #BeAChristmasHero campaign is just one of the CSR causes of TCL for the past years since its establishment in the Philippines in 2000. Last 2019, the brand has also donated goods to the Bantay Bata Foundation.