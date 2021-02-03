vivo ranks among top 5 global smartphone brands in 2020

MANILA, Philippines — According to the latest annual data from IDC1, vivo ranked fifth in the global smartphone market in 2020 with a market share of 8.6% and shipments exceeding 110 million devices.

With a year-over-year growth rate of over 1%, vivo was one of the top five smartphone brands to maintain an increase in shipments despite the overall downturn.

Vivo currently holds the second position in the Chinese smartphone market2 and the third in India3, while leading the market in Indonesia4.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies.

For more details, visit the website at https://www.vivoglobal.ph/ and check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vivo.philippines/.

