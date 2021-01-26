Uratex acquires best foaming technology available in global market

MANILA, Philippines — RGC Group of Companies, the mother company of industry leader and foam brand Uratex, recently acquired and started operating the biggest, most efficient and top of its class foaming machine from the German company Hennecke GmbhH.

Hennecke GmbhH is known as a global market leader in the field of slabstock machinery and equipment with seven decades of experience in designing and manufacturing polyurethane processing machinery, innovative systems, and improved technology.

With its unmatched expertise in the field, RGC Group of Companies led by its president and CEO Natividad Cheng purchased the Quadrofoamat (QFM)—trusting the machine’s optimized technologies with modular design to comply with the customer’s production requirement.

“It took us six months to fully install the whole QFM system and facility. The past year is very challenging to all of us but we are more inspired to complete this facility and begin its operation as we welcome a new year. This is a milestone for the RGC Group of Companies celebrating its 53rd year,” RGC Group of Companies’ Executive Vice President for Furniture and Bedding William Lee said.

High industrial output capacity

According to Hennecke, the QFM can continuously operate flawlessly even during change of formulation or adjustment in production by using “hydraulically and pneumatically controlled multifunctional injectors.”

Also, the machinery’s strength reduces production downtime showcasing its efficiency and competence.

“With the recent acquisition of the top in the industry machinery QFM, Uratex has now limitless opportunity to innovate and provide the best quality products even in larger quantities,” Lee said.

“The QFM can produce approximately 30 long blocks with 60m length equivalent to 12, 930 queen sized foam mattresses in 6.5 hours of operation,” he added.

This large-scale production is made possible with the QFM’s 2,500mm width and maximum height to 1,500mm heavy-duty capacity.

Photo Release With the QFM’s Racking System, they were able to cure up to 45 foam blocks with 60m length simultaneously.

Before the arrival of the QFM, Lee mentioned that the foam blocks are being cured and placed horizontally on the floor which is very space consuming. With the QFM’s Racking System, they were able to cure up to 45 foam blocks with 60m length simultaneously.

Moreover, the QFM has a flat top system which prevents formation of dome or extra top crust in foam block making it a perfect square. This will help the business maximize its raw materials, reduce losses, and avoid waste.

Lee highlighted this special capacity of QFM as the best investment as it helps the company grow its business while achieving sustainability and helping protect the environment.

Pinoy pride, 100% Filipino owned business

The RGC Group of Companies is a Filipino owned company playing in different industries such as furniture, packaging, automotive and export.

To Lee, the company aggressively seized every business opportunity and viable investment to support its employees and also to be of help to the country in growing its economy.

Also, it is part of the companies’ strategic plan to continuously drive excellence and build world-class business through bringing improved machinery and technological advancements in the Visayas region by 2022.

“Because we want to be globally competitive, we do it ‘The RGC Group Way’ with efficiency through technological advancements as one of our tools to draw business success. We believe that only the efficient can survive and Uratex will,” Lee ended.