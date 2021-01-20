#VACCINEWATCHPH
Meralco sustainability report awarded Gold Rank by Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating
Sustaining the Future is a comprehensive discussion of Meralco’s sustainability agenda in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).
Photo Release

(Philstar.com) - January 20, 2021 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating (ASRRAT), a ratings system initiated by the National Center for Sustainability Reporting (NCSR), recently recognized Meralco’s 2019 Sustainability Report with a Gold Rank after its assessment of sustainability reports published across Asia and covering multiple sectors. 

Established in 2005, NCSR is the first independent organization to develop sustainability reporting in Indonesia and the first organization to introduce the term "sustainability report" in the country.

NCSR established ASRRAT, formerly known as the Sustainability Reporting Award, to acknowledge and honor companies, both domestic and overseas, for sustainability reports showcasing their performance in sustainability, various programs, and initiatives.

The ranking was awarded based on criteria such as compliance with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative, transparency of GHG disclosures, and alignment with and support of the UN SDGs.

The international award was presented during the 16th ASRRAT Forum held last December 16, 2020, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Meralco's 2019 Sustainability Report dubbed "Sustaining the Future" is the first to be recognized by ASRRAT from the Philippines.

 

DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release. 

  • Latest
