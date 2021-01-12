DITO Telecommunity unveils network and security operations center ahead of March launch

MANILA, Philippines — DITO Telecommunity, pushing to launch commercially by March, inaugurated its network and security operations center, attended by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., last December 9.

In his speech, DITO Chief Technology Officer, Retired Major General Rodolfo Santiago, stressed the importance of the DITO Command Center in the future success of the third telecom player.

“This facility, the brain of the DITO network, allowed us to monitor the health and performance of our network and manage major communications events, by giving us situational awareness and a common operational picture of the whole of DITO Telecommunity," Santiago said.

“In times of major network events or crises, this is where we manage them. The DITO command center is a demonstration of the maturity of our network operations and our commitment to ensure information security,” he continued.

Within the network operation center (NOC) is the security operations center (SOC) where qualified officers ensure that the DITO system, the entire network, including soon-to-be subscribers are free from any internal or external security threats.

“I am happy to note that there are people that I know in cybersecurity before in the Armed Forces who have been recruited by another cybersecurity guy, a telco guy and they are all manning the Security Operations Center, an all-Filipino cybersecurity team. I saw them all there," National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. said in his keynote speech.

“I do not need to emphasize time and again but DITO is really a Filipino company in all forms as far as we are concerned. I am happy to be here because in the past, when the two other telcos came out, they had no regulations that they went through,” he added.

He was referring to the submission of a cybersecurity plan that passed scrutiny across various government agencies: the DICT, NTC and the NSA, as part of the selection process, among many other security provisions not required from the other telecom companies.

In addition, the National Security Adviser cited that DITO has complied with 12 out of the 12 provisions of the National Cyber Security Plan, with the establishment of the DITO NOC and SOC as item number 12 on the list.

“The NOC and SOC are just two of the inroads we have made in the DITO rollout the past few months. We have recently announced that we now have over 1,900 towers, laid out more than 12,000km of fiber, have successfully tested our 5G capabilities, and are now in the process of undergoing a friendly user test to ensure that come March, we are ready,” Santiago said.

“We have often mentioned in our statements the desire of DITO to use leapfrog technology to bring faster, more affordable connectivity to the Filipino people. And today, with the inauguration of our NOC and SOC, as well as the other milestones we have hit, bring us one step closer to be of true service to the country,” he ended.