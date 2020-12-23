Sunlight Air takes to the skies as the newest choice for domestic travel in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Sunlight Air is the newest player in the Philippine aviation and charter industry. It launches with a bold dedication to revolutionizing air travel by providing a new concept of “aviation service” and a seamless travel experience to domestic travelers at a competitive price.

Founded in July 2019 with three ATR 72-500 aircraft in its fleet, the company aims to strengthen domestic tourism with routes that seamlessly connect Philippine destinations, especially Palawan, Siargao, Boracay, Cebu and those still underserved by the industry.

The airline’s branding serves as the core of its service. With its tagline “Bringing Warmth to the Skies,” it is dedicated to bringing Filipino hospitality to every passenger and implementing advanced processes in all facets of its business for hassle-free travel.

What’s more, Sunlight Air is changing the aviation game by giving all passengers access to its in-flight entertainment system. With this, they can enjoy high-quality, premium content in full HD 1080p format.

Sunlight Air was set to launch last March, but given this year’s challenges, it has put plans to a halt. However, the airline is now more than ready to officially #BringWarmthtotheSkies with stringent COVID-19 measures and an improved air travel experience.

It was launched online last December 17 discussing COVID-19 readiness as well as announcing its first-ever travel bubble package in partnership with Asia Pacific Travel and Sunlight Ecotourism Island Resort (SETIR).

Asia Pacific Travel is the official travel agency of Sunlight Air with 8 years’ worth of experience in the tourism industry, while SETIR is one of the biggest privately owned island resorts located in Culion, Palawan.

The launch of the travel bubble package is set until December 27. The “Fly, Stay & Dine” to SETIR getaway promotes a safer way to resume domestic travel to Palawan with a chartered flight going to the private island. The package includes round-trip airfare from Manila to Busuanga, Palawan and vice versa via Sunlight Air.

A four-day and three-night accommodation for two in one of SETIR’s overwater villas inclusive of daily breakfast at Sun Cafe; round-trip land and boat transfers from Busuanga Airport to the island and vice versa; one-time spa treatment at the Sanctuary Spa; one-time lunch or dinner by the beach; and P4,000 worth of food and beverage voucher.

With this package, Sunlight Air and its partners aim to take small but safe steps in recovering domestic tourism amid new normal.

The airline has always been agile to respond to the demands of the pandemic with its strict health and safety protocols, decontamination procedures and exclusive facilities that passengers may avail themselves the privacy away from the busy airport.

During the quarantine period, the team behind Sunlight Air has undergone numerous training and demo flights to ensure its preparedness when the right time comes. Now that the right time has finally come, Sunlight Air is more than ready in #BringingWarmthtotheSkies safely.