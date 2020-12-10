#VACCINEWATCHPH
Globe grabs 2 awards at International Finance 8th Annual Awards
These awards strengthen Globe’s commitment to make social responsibility a key value within the company, its employees and its daily endeavors.
(Philstar.com) - December 10, 2020 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom won the “Most Socially Responsible Telecom Company”, and “Most Innovative CSR Initiative - Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP)” at the recent International Finance 8th Annual Awards, making it the sole telco in the Philippines to receive the recognition.

The company was awarded alongside firms based in Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Kuwait and Vietnam. According to the award-giving body, the International Finance Telecom Awards category seeks to validate the efforts of every contender that is technologically advanced and provides cutting-edge connectivity to customers world over.

These awards strengthen Globe’s commitment to make social responsibility a key value within the company, its employees and its daily endeavors.

With sustainability at its core, Globe strives to create lasting impact on its customers, more so the communities they engage with. From offices being certified as carbon neutral, to being first on-site during calamities, and inclusive in its campaigns, Globe’s social responsibility is embraced and observed day in and day out across the board.

Flagship programs such as the multi-awarded Digital Thumbprint Program are proof that advocacy may be embedded in the way companies do business.

The program is the first of its kind to be integrated into the K-12 curriculum of the Department of Education in 2019, through a national summit attended by over 400 representatives of the Department of Education nationwide. Its comprehensive modules on online safety, impact and discernment encourage students, teachers and parents to be responsible digital citizens, especially in a generation wherein our daily dealings are done online. 

"We are very proud that our social initiatives are being recognized, internationally. As a purpose-driven organization, we underscore the ways how our company cares for people—our employees, our customers and the communities we serve,” shares Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO.

Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (UN-SDGs) No. 4 which ensures inclusive and equitable quality education and promotes lifelong learning opportunities for all, as well as Goal No. 9 which aims to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN-SDGs.

 

For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph.

