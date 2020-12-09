Capitalize with Olymp Trade in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The market today is more uncertain than ever. However, it is also one of the best times to make money. Understanding how and when to take advantage of global financial markets will allow you to construct a better life for yourself and your family. It continues to be Olymp Trade’s mission to help people change their circumstances through trading.

Celebrating six years as an industry-leading online broker, the platform has been recognized for a number of awards. With an intuitive trading platform, 24/7 support, and two ways to profit, this broker is here to stay.

Learn and profit

Trade Forex and Fixed Time Trades from one platform with over 70 different assets from around the globe. There is something for traders of all levels. Newer traders have an entire educational suite dedicated to their betterment. New webinars are posted regularly on topics ranging from How to Make a Deposit to the basics of Olymp Trade Forex. Take the time to learn how to trade and know how to profit anywhere in the world.

Traders have the perfect demo space to practice built into the platform. Investors can test strategies, follow trends, and trade risk-free all from the demo account.

Through the Olymp Trade app, traders can trade, practice, and profit anywhere anytime with a mobile device. The world becomes your classroom and office simultaneously.

MT4

More experienced investors have much to gain with Olymp Trade MetaTrader 4 as their broker and platform. Enjoy the best flexibility and incredible user experience through a browser, desktop app, mobile device, or MT4. MetaTrader 4 has been one of the most respected trading terminals since it hit the scene.

Trusted by investors around the world, trading with the Olymp Trade MetaTrader 4 terminal allows for unparalleled analysis, customization, and tools.

The original online platform has more than enough to keep the majority of traders satisfied. Tools like indicators and stop-loss come standard for every trader. For some, however, the standard is not enough. MT4 gives traders the ability to meticulously tweak the intricate details of indicators, oscillators, graphs, and other tools.

Become an expert

Trade with everything Olymp Trade has to offer. Experts receive star treatment; risk-free trades, 24/7 live support, exclusives strategies, news, and more. There are three levels of traders. Upon registration, everyone is a Starter yet there are some requirements to move to Advanced or Expert.

Starter is this base level status that allows investors to execute Olymp Trade Forex and Fixed Time trades with all available assets and tools. Starters have full access to the blog, educational and analytical material, along with a free demo account—perfect for newer and more conservative traders. As a Starter, you will get rates of return up to 82% with a maximum trade of $2,000.

Second is Advanced, the best of both levels. Advanced traders get higher payouts, quicker withdrawals, all with a lower barrier of entry than Expert. These higher-level traders are able to have more positions open at once, personal analysts, special strategies, and more.

To become an Advanced or Expert trader you must make a deposit of $500 or $2,000 respectively. Take your trading to the next level! As an Advanced trader, you will have profit margins of up to 84% and a maximum trade amount of $3,000.

While, Experts receive a single trade limit of $5,000, the highest yields of up to 92%, and more educational materials they are poised to earn.

Olymp Trade market

Not ready to commit to the Advanced or Expert levels, but still want the perks, the new Market can be found in your Olymp Trade account is the place to try them. Grab some of the very tools and strategies that make the higher levels so appealing.

Packages can be bought for 30 to 90 days and provide a particular perk. Take the MACD Adviser as an example, a 30-day subscription to this tool that helps traders better predict price movement is only $22.13. Unlocking this tool and others like it, take the guesswork out of trading.

Brighten your future

Today, there are many uncertainties in the world. Taking on new challenges can be daunting, though in this case, it is very rewarding. Becoming a trader or honing your skills requires a place to learn and grow. Olymp Trade provides everything an aspiring trader could ask for.

Join the community that wants to see you succeed whether you are making your first trade or 200,000th.

For more information, visit http://www.olymptrade.com.