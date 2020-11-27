#VACCINEWATCHPH
JC shines as MLM Company of the Year in Asia Leaders Awards
JC, a multi-level marketing company that was founded by young business magnates Jonathan So and Carlito Macadangdang to offer people high-quality health and wellness products, has been hailed as "MLM Company of the Year" in Asia Leaders Awards.
JC shines as MLM Company of the Year in Asia Leaders Awards
(Philstar.com) - November 27, 2020 - 3:58pm

The Asia Leaders Awards, a prestigious annual award-giving body that recognizes different individual leaders in their respective fields with emphasis on giving importance to the country as an emerging business hub, has recognized JC as the Multi-Level Marketing Company of the Year.

Since its establishment six years ago, JC’s commitment remains steadfast as the MLM Company solely dedicated to the improvement of one’s health and providing a decent means of earning an alternative source of income through its comprehensive compensation program.

The company takes pride in its consumer line, ranging from health, beauty, skincare and wellness, to its personal care product line, as most of its ingredients were sourced from the highest and purest quality.

Few of JC’s quality and innovative health care products include the famed CopperMask and Ninja Ion which are considered as fashionable protection wearable and the non-acidic vitamin C known as CalVit-C, which gained positive attention among the community as it helps protect one’s health by boosting the body’s immune system against the virus.  

CalVit-C is a certified vitamin supplement that contains nutrients you need to live a good life.
CopperMask, the first and 100% original CopperMask in the Philippines is a stylish facemask that has an antimicrobial film with infused copper strands and is effective to kill different bacteria and viruses.

Other health and wellness products of JC that gained praises over time were the healthy and tasty GoodleafAshitaba Coffee, the monthly friendly Kpads Negative Ion Sanitary Napkin, and the nutrition-rich Organic Barley Juice drink that provides the nutritional supplement requirement to help complete an active day. 

Barley helps maintain a healthy lifestyle and is also a key to fighting off diseases.
Good Leaf Ashitaba Instant Coffee has chalcone which contains a lot of nutrients beneficial to the human body.
K-Pads contains negative ion strip can increase energy, enhance immunity and kill bacteria causing the odor.

Aside from the numerous high quality and effective products that JC has lined up, it also has the most dynamic compensation program in the industry.

JC was considered in the MLM industry as a “Game Changer” when it made its incentive program realistically workable compared to most incentive programs existing in the MLM Industry. Moreover, during the months where the pandemic struck the hardest, JC’s innovative compensation program and its timely transition to the online business platform enabled the company to help thousands of its distributors to do business and continue to earn under the new normal conditions as the company continues to invest not only on product development but also in the company’s technological infrastructure as well.

With the recognition of being the MLM Company of the year by the Asia Leaders Award, JC remains committed more than ever with its goal of providing the Good Life that everyone deserves.

