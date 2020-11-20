British Chamber holds retail event with UK, Philippine companies

(As released) The British Chamber hosted an event with over 90 participants including many UK companies showing interest in the sector.

The guest speakers featured were Steve Sy from Great Deals E-Commerce Corp. and Atty. Maria Carmela Peralta from KPMG Philippines.

E-Commerce has grown double in recent months and is expected to continue growing in the coming months, bringing great potential and opportunities for UK companies. Regulatory developments in digital taxation focusing on online transactions were discussed as well.

The British Chamber highlighted opportunities in e-commerce in line with its efforts to promote trade and investment between the UK and the Philippines.

The chamber continues to work for the swift passage of the amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act. — As released