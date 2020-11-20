#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Cignal TV, Radius Telecoms launch newest fiber broadband provider
Present at the Cignal TV and Radius Telecoms MOA signing are (from left): Radius Telecoms COO Jenevi Dela Paz, Meralco President and CEO Atty. Ray Espinosa, Radius Telecoms President and CEO Exequiel Delgado, Cignal TV President and CEO Robert Galang, and Cignal TV CFO John Andal.
Photo Release
Cignal TV, Radius Telecoms launch newest fiber broadband provider
(Philstar.com) - November 20, 2020 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — RED Broadband, a new partnership to bring to every Filipino home the latest unlimited fiber broadband and pay TV service, is formalized between Cignal TV and Radius Telecoms.

Radius Telecoms COO Jenevi Dela Paz, Meralco President and CEO Atty. Ray Espinosa, Radius Telecoms President and CEO Exequiel Delgado, Cignal TV President and CEO Robert Galang, and Cignal TV CFO John Andal were present to ink the partnership.

Spending more of our lives online due to the pandemic, there is a crying need for faster and more reliable internet access for online education and work from home needs.

Radius Telecoms Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meralco and the only telecommunications carrier in the Philippines that delivers services on an end-to-end fiber optic platform, is responding to this nationwide clamor with RED Broadband, the country’s newest and most reliable broadband internet player.

Cignal TV Inc., the country’s premier Direct-to-Home satellite provider transmitting 120 channels, including free-to-air, SD and HD channels to households nationwide is partnering with Radius Telecoms to bring to every Filipino home the best fiber broadband and payTV service designed for every household budget.

RED Broadband is offering to consumers unlimited fiber internet plus Pay TV plan for as low as P1299 per month.

 

DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release. 

BROADBAND CIGNAL TV MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
43 minutes ago
Cignal TV, Radius Telecoms launch newest fiber broadband provider
43 minutes ago
RED Broadband, a new partnership to bring to every Filipino home the latest unlimited fiber broadband and pay TV service,...
Biz Memos
fbfb
1 hour ago
British Chamber holds retail event with UK, Philippine companies
1 hour ago
(As released) The British Chamber hosted an event with over 90 participants including many UK companies showing interest in...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Sponsored
2 hours ago
Capitalize with Olymp Trade in the Philippines
2 hours ago
Join the community that wants to see you succeed whether you are making your first trade or 200,000th.
Biz Memos
fbfb
23 hours ago
Meralco aids power restoration in typhoon-hit Catanduanes
23 hours ago
Meralco sent a team of line crews and equipment to assist repairing power infrastructures damaged by Super Typhoon Rolly and...
Biz Memos
fbfb
1 day ago
Smart widens gap vs competition on 4G Availability, wins Opensignal's first 4G Coverage Experience award
1 day ago
Smart has once again surpassed competition in terms of 4G Availability, Video Experience and Download and Upload Speeds, according...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Sponsored
1 day ago
Globe announces 'People's Champ' Manny Pacquiao as newest brand ambassador
1 day ago
Globe announced that it has partnered with 12-time, eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao as its brand ambassador...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with