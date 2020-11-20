Cignal TV, Radius Telecoms launch newest fiber broadband provider

MANILA, Philippines — RED Broadband, a new partnership to bring to every Filipino home the latest unlimited fiber broadband and pay TV service, is formalized between Cignal TV and Radius Telecoms.

Radius Telecoms COO Jenevi Dela Paz, Meralco President and CEO Atty. Ray Espinosa, Radius Telecoms President and CEO Exequiel Delgado, Cignal TV President and CEO Robert Galang, and Cignal TV CFO John Andal were present to ink the partnership.

Spending more of our lives online due to the pandemic, there is a crying need for faster and more reliable internet access for online education and work from home needs.

Radius Telecoms Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meralco and the only telecommunications carrier in the Philippines that delivers services on an end-to-end fiber optic platform, is responding to this nationwide clamor with RED Broadband, the country’s newest and most reliable broadband internet player.

Cignal TV Inc., the country’s premier Direct-to-Home satellite provider transmitting 120 channels, including free-to-air, SD and HD channels to households nationwide is partnering with Radius Telecoms to bring to every Filipino home the best fiber broadband and payTV service designed for every household budget.

RED Broadband is offering to consumers unlimited fiber internet plus Pay TV plan for as low as P1299 per month.

DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release.