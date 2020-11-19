Meralco aids power restoration in typhoon-hit Catanduanes

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) sent a team of line crews and equipment to assist repairing power infrastructures damaged by Super Typhoon Rolly and expedite the restoration in the province of Catanduanes.

A 48-man contingent composed of Meralco linemen and engineers and One Meralco Foundation (OMF) volunteers were enlisted to be part of the Power Restoration Rapid Deployment (PRRD)-Task Force 2020, which closely coordinates with the Department of Energy (DOE), National Electrification Administration (NEA), Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association Inc. (Philreca), and the Electric Cooperatives in Catanduanes.

After more than 25 hours of land travel, Meralco’s contingent arrived at Virac, the capital of Catanduanes on November 8 and immediately began working around the clock to expedite the restoration of power services in affected areas in the province.

Meralco added its contingent traveled to Catanduanes aboard 17 vehicles, composed of Augers, AUVs/SUVs, Basket Trucks, Pick-Ups, and Stake Trucks to be used in the power restoration of the affected areas.

Prior to leaving Manila, the Meralco contingent also undertook RT-PCR test in compliance with health and safety protocols imposed by the Government to ensure the non-transmission of COVID-19 and that the deployed team are fit to work.

