#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Donâ€™t miss Estanciaâ€™s first 3-Day sale this November!
Don’t miss Estancia’s first 3-Day sale this November!
(Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 4:14pm

Get deals and discounts up to 70% off when you shop at Estancia from November 20 to 22

Make way for Estancia’s much-awaited 3-day sale! What better way to celebrate the holidays than a great shopping spree! Get a chance to enjoy great discounts, fabulous freebies and special promos on savory restaurants, various home needs, beauty services, gadgets, travel accessories, and so much more.

Estancia Mall’s 3-day sale will start on November 20 until November 22 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Shop and avail of deals such as getting freebies, buy 1 take 1 promos and referral discounts!

There are plenty of surprises in-store for the shoppers! See complete list of stores participating in the 3-day sale below:

  • Twenty Four Bakeshop
  • Miniso
  • Cortefeil
  • Onezo
  • Sige Kiya
  • James and Daughters
  • La Reve Patisserie
  • Macao Imperial Tea
  • The Color Bar
  • Daniel Hetcher
  • @Tokyo
  • Fino Leather Wear
  • Lock N Lock
  • Kuchenomics
  • Watsons
  • The Travel Club
  • Skin Station
  • Toys R Us
  • Digital Walker
  • Toys R Us
  • Twenty Four Bakeshop

What’s more, The SM Store will also be holding its famous 3-day sale where you can get items up to 50% off! It’s the perfect place and time to do your early shopping for the holidays.

What are you waiting for? Head to Estancia Mall at Capitol Commons in Meralco Avenue Pasig City this weekend and experience an overload of great discounts at Estancia's 3-Day Sale! 

***

Ortigas Malls' Celebrate Life campaign aims to bring positivity and optimism despite the situation the world is currently in as they reopen their doors to all shoppers. Ortigas Malls is also behind the retail favorites Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia, and Industria, thereby enhancing shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences in the city.

For more information, you may check their official Facebook pages — Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia and Industria. You can also download the Ortigas Malls Mobile App App Store: http://bit.do/ortigasmallsappAS and Google Play: http://bit.do/ortigasmallsappGP.

ESTANCIA SM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
WATCH: Meralco power rates down in November
1 day ago
The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) announced a downward adjustment of power rates, as the overall rate for a typical household...
Biz Memos
fbfb
4 days ago
Meralco implements major relocation works for NLEX-SLEX Connector Road
4 days ago
Meralco’s top executives, along with representatives from key stakeholders such as DPWH and NLEX Corporation, visited...
Biz Memos
fbfb
6 days ago
Breathe a little easier when driving with a car air purifier
6 days ago
The Lifa LAC52 car air purifier, actively monitors and cleans the air in your car as you drive.
Biz Memos
fbfb
8 days ago
Meralco restores power in typhoon-hit areas
8 days ago
Meralco works 'round the clock to restore electricity in areas hit by Typhoons Quinta and Rolly.
Biz Memos
fbfb
8 days ago
Robinsons Department Store is bringing the 11.11 experience offline!
8 days ago
Starting November 11 up to the 15th, customers can visit Robinsons Department Stores nationwide to enjoy up to 50% discount...
Biz Memos
fbfb
9 days ago
Trade, investment discussed at European-Philippines business summit
9 days ago
(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines supported the European-Philippine Business Summit led by the European...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with