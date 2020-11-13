#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Meralco implements major relocation works for NLEX-SLEX Connector Road
Despite working constraints caused by the pandemic and the effects brought about by typhoon Quinta, Meralco delivered on its commitment to this project, in partnership with NLEX Corp and DPWH.
Released
Meralco implements major relocation works for NLEX-SLEX Connector Road
(Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – In support of the government’s ongoing “Build, Build, Build” program, Meralco’s top executives, along with representatives from key stakeholders such as DPWH and NLEX Corporation, visited and inspected the major portion of the pole relocation activities for the NLEX-SLEX Connector Road construction site along various streets in Sta. Cruz Manila, on the evening of October 29. 

Despite working constraints caused by the pandemic and the effects brought about by typhoon Quinta, Meralco delivered on its commitment to this project, in partnership with NLEX Corp and DPWH.

Seen in the photo are (from L-R): Meralco executives, Ferdinand Geluz, FVP and Chief Commercial Officer and Ronnie Aperocho, SVP and Head of Networks; NLEX Corp. COO, Raul Ignacio; DPWH Secretary Mark Villar and Chairperson of the Build, Build, Build Committee, Anna Mae Lamentillo on site during the relocation of the Meralco electric facilities, which would ultimately pave the way for the speedy completion of the said vital infrastructure project an 8-kilometer all elevated 4-lane toll expressway connecting the NLEX to the Skyway Stage 3 that will benefit at least 35,000 motorists/vehicles per day, reducing travel time from SLEX to NLEX from 2 hours to just 20 minutes.

Several Meralco Networks crews, as shown in right photo, are seen working double-time to clear the electric facilities affected by the construction of this infrastructure project. This consolidated one-time big-time interruption work involved322 personnel and 68 various line construction equipment and vehicles as they worked on the installation of 104 new poles, 32 spans of XPLE power cable, 78 spans of tree wire and the retirement of 57 poles.

 

Disclaimer: This is a press release.

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 days ago
Breathe a little easier when driving with a car air purifier
2 days ago
The Lifa LAC52 car air purifier, actively monitors and cleans the air in your car as you drive.
Biz Memos
fbfb
4 days ago
Meralco restores power in typhoon-hit areas
4 days ago
Meralco works 'round the clock to restore electricity in areas hit by Typhoons Quinta and Rolly.
Biz Memos
fbfb
4 days ago
Robinsons Department Store is bringing the 11.11 experience offline!
4 days ago
Starting November 11 up to the 15th, customers can visit Robinsons Department Stores nationwide to enjoy up to 50% discount...
Biz Memos
fbfb
5 days ago
Trade, investment discussed at European-Philippines business summit
5 days ago
(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines supported the European-Philippine Business Summit led by the European...
Biz Memos
fbfb
7 days ago
Customer reviews that will make you want a Luftonic even more
7 days ago
Here’s a couple of customer feedback that just might make you want a Luftonic Air Purifier even more!
Biz Memos
fbfb
Sponsored
8 days ago
Bravecto and Pasig City go hand-in-hand toward a ‘Happy Pets World’
8 days ago
In support of Pasig's adoption program, MSD Animal Health (Phils.), with the help of its creative agency, provided adoption...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with