Breathe a little easier when driving with a car air purifier
The Lifa LAC52 is designed for sedans and smaller cars.
Released
Breathe a little easier when driving with a car air purifier
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 11:40am

MANILA, Philippines — With the growing number of air purifiers available in the market, we can say that by now, we understand the importance of having a safe, hygienic environment. We can now breathe a little easier when we’re at home. And with a car air purifier, we can have that too while we’re in transit.

One such product, the Lifa LAC52 car air purifier, actively monitors and cleans the air in your car as you drive. It does this with a two-layer filter (a particle layer and an active carbon layer) that catches dust, allergens, PM2.5 particles and gaseous contaminants and odors. 

It comes with an air quality monitor that measures the CO2 and PM2.5 levels in your car, and automatically adjusts the clean air delivery rate (CAD). The Lifa LAC52 is designed for sedans and smaller cars, but it has a big brother in the Lifa LAC100, which is designed for bigger vehicles like SUVs.

Orders and inquiries for the LAC52 or the LAC100 can be sent to the official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/lifaairofficial or email: sales@lifaairph.com

