Meralco restores power in typhoon-hit areas

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco crew worked continuously to clear debris and restore electric service in areas badly hit by two successive typhoons that recently hit the country: Typhoon Quinta, a category-3 typhoon that brought strong winds and rains from October 23 to October 27, followed by Super Typhoon Rolly, which was reported to be a category-5 typhoon, and considered the world’s strongest typhoon so far this year.

As of Wednesday, November 4, Meralco announced that it has fully restored the electric service of all its customers affected by the said typhoons.

Meralco is committed 24/7 to respond to power outages caused by natural calamities such as these even with the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: This is a press release.