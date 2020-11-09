#VACCINEWATCHPH
Robinsons Department Store is bringing the 11.11 experience offline!
(Philstar.com) - November 9, 2020 - 9:43am

Robinsons Department Store is bringing the 11.11 shopping experience on-ground. Starting November 11 up to the 15th, customers can visit Robinsons Department Stores nationwide to enjoy up to 50% discount on a wide selection plus a galore of awesome deals from the stores’ various departments.

What’s more exciting is shoppers get to claim P100 Robinsons Gift Certificate instantly by simply spending   a minimum P3,000 in a single-receipt  for the duration of the promo. As an extra treat, Robinsons Rewards members will be rewarded plus eleven (11) points once they meet the P3,000 purchase requirement at any Robinsons Department Store branch! It doesn’t get any better than this!

For our department store patrons who do not have the chance to drop by our stores, we made sure you still get to enjoy 11.11 at the comfort of your homes via our “We Shop For You” personal shopper services. We Shop For You is just a click away. Click here https://www.robinsonsdepartmentstore.com.ph/we-shop-for-youto order from home

The 11.11 SALE is also available at the Robinsons Department Store Official LazMall Page. Shop here https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/robinsons-department-store

For the complete list of participating Robinsons Department Store branches, click this link https://www.robinsonsdepartmentstore.com.ph/store-locator

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-107611 Series of 2020
Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-108056 Series of 2020

