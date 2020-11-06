Customer reviews that will make you want a Luftonic even more

MANILA, Philippines— It’s easy to spot cheap air purifiers online, with it comes questionable credibility and effectiveness. From Beauty Queen and Host Nicole Cordoves to Kamuning Bakery’s Owner Wilson Lee Flores, Luftonic is quickly becoming a crowd favorite.

Even public officials such as Congresswoman Rosanna Vergara of Nueva Ecija, Mayor Edwin Olivarez of Parañaque and Mayor Francis Zamora of San Juan, have all made the choice to invest in their spaces with a Luftonic LC 8 Series Plasma Air Purifier. Avignon Clinic, one of the leading boutique skin care clinics in the country, has also made it a point to equip their clinics with Luftonic’s powerful Air Purifiers!

Launched this year for the Philippine market, the Luftonic LC8 Series Plasma Air Purifier is powered by Advanced German Technology, from design to parts. Its superior quality is no surprise as to why the product is so well loved and praised by its customers, ranging from individuals to hospitals and hotels! Here’s a couple of customer feedback that just might make you want a Luftonic Air Purifier even more!

It’s medical-grade!

“As a doctor, I want to protect my home with the air purifier of choice in the medical industry. We use this in the hospital I work at and I knew I had to have one to protect my family at home.” Doctor Claudia, 46.

A lot of air purifiers are ideal for your home but none of them can say that they are so safe they’re medical-grade! With its all-metal medical-grade body and cutting edge technology, Luftonic is the only air purifier trusted by hospitals, hotels and homes!

8-stage filtration = Maximum coverage

“I initially purchased a cheap air purifier online but I didn’t really feel a change with the air in my home so I tried a Luftonic air purifier and I instantly felt the change! The air is always fresh and you really do feel it’s cleaner, unlike the standard cheap ones I got in the market!” Mommy Emily, 39.

Capturing and killing 99.99% of ultrafine particles and harmful viruses, you can be assured that the air you breathe is the best it can be! It’s 50 times more powerful than the usual HEPA filter you often see in the market. Plus, in the local market, the average filtration in air purifiers often comes in three or five stages.

That’s no match to Luftonic’s LEP 8-Stage filtration! The unique ion field has been proven to effectively kill and remove 99.99% of viruses and bio-aerosols. This includes effectively killing and neutralizing the coronavirus strain!

Superior CADR vs local competitors

The Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) is the universal rate at which air purifiers are ranked. It indicates how fast the air purifier can clean the air in a room. It’s a metric not a lot of people know about, leaving them gullible to sales talk and fluff marketing by brands.

On average a good CADR rate is around 430m3/h. Some of the local air purifiers have a rate of 300m3/h or less, Luftonic’s Plasma Air Purifier blows competitors in the wind with a CADR of 600m3/h!

No filter replacements needed!

“I upgraded to a Luftonic air purifier because with my old air purifiers I had to keep buying replacement filters again and again. A Luftonicis a good investment, you never have to buy replacement filters!” Diana, 31.

Unlike other brands, Luftonic’s filters are completely washable. It’s a one-time payment investment, unlike other air purifiers that require you to change filters every so often. Most air purifiers boast of their HEPA filters that need to be replaced every four to six months.

Not to mention how HEPA filters merely traps the particles and microorganisms it captures. With the Luftonic Air Purifier, any microorganisms trapped inside are also neutralized by the UV Light, Plasma Field, and the six other powerful features inside.

UV sterilization

“I’m obsessed with UV Light Sterilizers, I trust it when it comes to sterilizing everything in my home since this pandemic started. When I found out Luftonic had UV technology in it, it was a game changer for me, I had to have it.” Bernard, 37.

Known to effectively kill the Coronavirus strain, UVC Light products have been a hot item since the pandemic started. One of the 8-Stage filtration systems of the Luftonic Air Purifier is a UV Light to completely neutralize viruses, bacteria, fungai, and anything else the air purifier absorbs inside. This added step is something out-dated and cheap air purifiers lack.

High-voltage plasma field and ionic field

“It’s not enough for hotels to be homey and comfortable now, safety and sanitation are now a priority for our guests and staff. As a hotelier, I wanted to equip our property with the best air purifiers to make sure our hotel is 100% safe. Luftonic was the only one that met our global-standards.” Jan, 47.

Aside from UV Light, the High Voltage Plasma and Ionic Field is the next level in sterilizing the air in your space completely. Other local air purifiers have traditional electrostatic sterilization fields but they are way behind with Luftonic’s Plasma Field that blasts 20,000-40,000 volts to kill viruses and bacteria. Consider, smoke, PM.25 particles, and other microscopic pests gone!

Breathe the cleanest air possible! Join the customers who have discovered the power and security of a Luftonic Air Purifier! Don’t just take our word for it, check out Luftonic’s website and social media pages to know more! Also available at Wilcon Depot, MC Home Depot, and other partner industry and provincial distributors.