Powering Valenzuela Cityâ€™s increased COVID-19 response

Powering Valenzuela City’s increased COVID-19 response
(Philstar.com) - October 30, 2020 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sustaining continued support to the government and private sector’s fight against COVID-19, Meralco energizes the new DPWH-sponsored Quarantine Facility housed at Arkong Bato National High School in Valenzuela City. 

Twelve container vans were repurposed and converted into 44 air-conditioned rooms, two nurses' stations, one radiology room, and one x-ray room for this facility. Each of the 44 rooms has a hospital bed, a table, a chair and a private comfort room.

Meralco’s energization project augmented this development with the installation of a new metering facility, one concrete pole and two 75-kVA Distribution transformers.

The Arkong Bato Quarantine Facility is one of the many vital hospitals and COVID-19 treatment and isolation centers in the Meralco franchise area that are given the highest priority in terms of delivery of safe, adequate and reliable supply of electricity.

Disclaimer: This is a press release.

