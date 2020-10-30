Asurion to bring over 1,200 new jobs to Iloilo with new customer service center

Global tech care company expands its presence in Philippines with 4th site

MANILA, Philippines — Global tech care company Asurion recently announced the opening of a new tech support customer service center in Iloilo as the company expands its presence in the country and continues to fill the growing consumer demand for round-the-clock tech support for phones and smart home devices.

“We are excited to expand our Philippines operations to Iloilo City, which will help us attract additional talent as the global demand for tech help continues to grow. We look forward to becoming an even bigger part of the Iloilo community,” said Gareth Boulton, Asurion director of Care Operations in the Philippines.

Asurion is expected to create more than 1,200 local full-time jobs within 2021 for technical support customer care representatives, with additional human resources, operations, training and support positions.

The robust hiring is part of a global push to accommodate Asurion’s continued growth in the tech services industry.

All employees will work on-site starting in January 2021, with safety and social distancing guidelines and protocols in place in accordance with the World Health Organization, the US Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health.

Asurion’s new home in Iloilo City is at the 76,000 square feet new office space at Two Fintech Place in the Iloilo Business Park in the Mandurriao district of Iloilo. The location also provides additional office space to accommodate future growth.

“Every day, Asurion’s team of experts helps tens of thousands of people with their technology. From the busy professional who needs help troubleshooting Zoom to the excited shopper who wants help setting up and connecting their new smart TV,” Boulton said.

“Asurion is committed to helping make people’s lives easier by unlocking the potential of their technology,” he added.

Asurion has more than 19,000 employees worldwide and has operated in the Philippines since 2009. It currently employs more than 4,000 people across three facilities in the Philippines, including a distribution center in Calamba City, an IT services facility in Manila, and a customer service center in Santa Rosa.

The company is globally recognized as an employer of choice, and for driving operational and strategic excellence within the national tech industry.

It has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2020 Corporate Equality Index for a second consecutive year, was named a 2020 Diversity Inc. Top Company for Employee Resource Groups, and has been certified A Great Place to Work® for the last three consecutive years.

The company was also named among the top 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials 2020 and a Best Workplaces for Women from Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®, and was named to Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Places to Work in IT for three consecutive years.

To learn more about Philippines job opportunities at Asurion, visit www.careers.asurion.com/Philippines/Iloilo.