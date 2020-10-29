DOT Leadership Excellence Series returns anew as tourism rebuilds and redefines business practice

MANILA, Philippines – The groundbreaking online learning event dubbed the “Leadership Excellence Series (LES) 2020” is returning to the screen this October amidst a tourism industry grappling to rebuild consumer confidence and redefine standards in the Filipino brand of service.

Slated on October 30, from 2 to 4 p.m., LES 2020 will feature the millennial guru and proud Filipino winner of The Apprentice Asia, Jonathan Yabut, and best-selling author and top ranked multinational speaker and one of the two John Maxwell hi-impact trainers in the country, Ardy Abello.

Completing the powerhouse lineup of speakers is Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, who will be addressing the travel and tourism industry players and workforce. This limited online engagement will be moderated by CNN news anchor, and lifestyle and business personality, Ria Tanjuatco-Trillo.

Spearheaded by the Department of Tourism under the auspices of its National Capital Region (DOT-NCR) office, LES 2020: Rebuild & Redefine aims to spotlight on 21st century leadership and business acumen in a trailblazing discourse built on a solid pedagogical foundation.

LES 2020 forms part of a collection of courses offered by the DOT — the brainchild of the tourism chief herself — which collectively seeks to retool, reskill and re-boot tourism stakeholders and tourism workers in the new norm.

According to DOT-NCR Regional Director Woodrow C. Maquiling, Jr., this online activity is open to the public, free-of-charge, with priority for tourism industry enterprises, players and frontliners.

He added that LES 2020 is the DOT-NCR’s show of support to an industry that has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Echoing the theme, ‘Rebuild & Redefine’, this online learning envisions to take the lead in harnessing global leadership ideas and digital technology to grow local businesses,” the regional director was quoted saying.

Simulcast via Zoom and livestream across the DOT-NCR’s digital assets @TourismMNL, LES 2020 vows to raise the bar anew for online learning as it integrates live and full production of the world-renowned TED Talk format and with industry captains and thought leaders taking center stage in sharing their business insights and intelligent discourse of challenges and opportunities for business recovery beyond the pandemic.

For its maiden offering held last July 24, “LES 2020: Recharge & Revitalize” featured the tourism chief, multi-awarded marketing guru Josiah Go and John Maxwell speaker Francis Kong. CNN Philippines’ The Final Pitch host and producer John Aguilar served as its moderator.

Interested participants may register here for free: shorturl.at/goRV4. To qualify for a DOT certificate of participation, registrants are required to finish the entire online learning program and complete a feedback form.