Meralco powers Marikina Cityâ€™s new COVD-19 facilities

The energization of these projects involves the installation of metering facilities, secondary service wires, and distribution transformers.
Meralco powers Marikina City’s new COVD-19 facilities
(Philstar.com) - October 15, 2020 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — (As released) Advancing its commitment to support government efforts in the fight against COVID-19, Meralco provides power to two of Marikina City’s new quarantine and treatment centers: the Marikina Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office’s quarantine treatment facility and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-funded isolation facility.

The energization of these projects involves the installation of metering facilities, 40 meters of secondary service wires, and 4 distribution transformers.

Completion of these priority projects assures the frontliners, patients, and the medical staff of a stable and uninterrupted supply of electricity to the new centers.

Completion of these priority projects assures an uninterrupted supply of electricity to the new centers.
Disclaimer: This is a Meralco press release.

