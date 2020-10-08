32 top sellers, brands and partners celebrated during the 2020 Lazada Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Lazada recently held the second edition of the annual Lazada Awards to recognize 32 sellers, brands and partners on the platform that have shown exemplary performance and have helped empower the Filipino economy to thrive and grow online.

As the leading ecommerce platform in the Philippines, Lazada is home to over 4,000 brands and 100,000 active monthly sellers.

During the virtual awards presentation ceremony, exemplary players in different categories such as electronics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), general merchandise, fashion, partners, marketing solutions, service marketplace and campaigns were honored.

“With the Lazada Awards, we want to honor the contributions that each brand and seller has made in the Lazada ecosystem. We want to continue to empower brands and sellers to enter the digital space to further grow their businesses to their fullest potential,” said Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines chief executive officer.

This year, special recognitions such as Rookie of the Year, Most Innovative Campaign and Lazada Sponsored Solutions Rising Star were added to list of awards.

Lazada hailed sellers who onboarded on the platform amidst difficulties and challenges brought about by the pandemic, and have managed to successfully pivot their business strategies to find success and continued growth through ecommerce.

Staying committed to accelerate progress in Southeast Asia through commerce and technology, Lazada Philippines has also developed multiple “Bounce Back” campaigns in the past six months to help build and scale businesses of all sizes to remain competitive and sustainable in the digital space.

This included the “Lazada Bounce Back Together” incentive package that was extended to over 7,000 new and existing sellers on the platform, in April.

During the awards presentation ceremony, Erica Mariano, member of Imarflex Digital Marketing team that won the Electronics - Best in Home Appliances award said, “We joined Lazada in 2012 and are proud to still be a partner today. Lazada gave us another medium to communicate with our customers, giving us valuable feedback on how to improve our products and services. We’ve had the opportunity to reach customers in other parts of the country that we weren’t able to previously service. During the quarantine, Lazada played an integral part in helping sellers connect to buyers to better meet and serve their needs.”

Here are the complete list of winners:

Electronics:

Best in Home Appliances Imarflex Best in Mobiles & Tablets Xiaomi Official Store Best in Electronic Accessories Digi-Serv Solutions Best in Computers & Laptops Villman Best in Cameras Camerahaus Best in Home Entertainment Coocaa Philippines

FMCG

Best in Health HERBS OF THE EARTH Best in Beauty Estee Lauder Official Store Best in Groceries Unilever Home Care Best in Mother & Baby Abbott Philippines Best in Pet Supplies Pedigree

General Merchandise

Best in Home & Living Buildmate Best in Motors Racing R Car Accessories Best in Sports Hydroflask Best in Music, Media, and Books Guru Mehar Best in Digital Goods ArmyNavy Burger and Burrito Best in Toys & Games Gundam

Fashion

Best in Bags & Travel American Tourister PH Best in Men's Fashion inspi Best in Women's Fashion Fitflop Best in Fashion Accessories

(Watches, Eyewear) Peculiar Best in Jewelry mikana

Lazada Partners

Best Lazada Partner Jet Commerce

Service Marketplace

Best Service Marketplace Partner Blue Spark Solutions

Marketing Solutions

Best in Driving Quality Traffic Reckitt Benckiser

Campaigns

Best Campaign Execution realme Super Brand Day

Special Recognitions