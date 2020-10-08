#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
32 top sellers, brands and partners celebrated during the 2020 Lazada Awards
In this year's awards, a new special recognition category recognized merchants that showed resilience and gained outstanding performance during the pandemic.
Photo Release
32 top sellers, brands and partners celebrated during the 2020 Lazada Awards
(Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Lazada recently held the second edition of the annual Lazada Awards to recognize 32 sellers, brands and partners on the platform that have shown exemplary performance and have helped empower the Filipino economy to thrive and grow online.

As the leading ecommerce platform in the Philippines, Lazada is home to over 4,000 brands and 100,000 active monthly sellers.

During the virtual awards presentation ceremony, exemplary players in different categories such as electronics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), general merchandise, fashion, partners, marketing solutions, service marketplace and campaigns were honored.

“With the Lazada Awards, we want to honor the contributions that each brand and seller has made in the Lazada ecosystem. We want to continue to empower brands and sellers to enter the digital space to further grow their businesses to their fullest potential,” said Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines chief executive officer.

This year, special recognitions such as Rookie of the Year, Most Innovative Campaign and Lazada Sponsored Solutions Rising Star were added to list of awards.

Lazada hailed sellers who onboarded on the platform amidst difficulties and challenges brought about by the pandemic, and have managed to successfully pivot their business strategies to find success and continued growth through ecommerce.

Staying committed to accelerate progress in Southeast Asia through commerce and technology, Lazada Philippines has also developed multiple “Bounce Back” campaigns in the past six months to help build and scale businesses of all sizes to remain competitive and sustainable in the digital space.

This included the “Lazada Bounce Back Together” incentive package that was extended to over 7,000 new and existing sellers on the platform, in April.

During the awards presentation ceremony, Erica Mariano, member of Imarflex Digital Marketing team that won the Electronics - Best in Home Appliances award said, “We joined Lazada in 2012 and are proud to still be a partner today. Lazada gave us another medium to communicate with our customers, giving us valuable feedback on how to improve our products and services. We’ve had the opportunity to reach customers in other parts of the country that we weren’t able to previously service. During the quarantine, Lazada played an integral part in helping sellers connect to buyers to better meet and serve their needs.”

Here are the complete list of winners:

Electronics: 

Best in Home Appliances

Imarflex

Best in Mobiles & Tablets

Xiaomi Official Store

Best in Electronic Accessories               

Digi-Serv Solutions

Best in Computers & Laptops

Villman

Best in Cameras

Camerahaus

Best in Home Entertainment 

Coocaa Philippines

FMCG

Best in Health                              

HERBS OF THE EARTH

Best in Beauty

Estee Lauder Official Store

Best in Groceries

Unilever Home Care

Best in Mother & Baby

Abbott Philippines

Best in Pet Supplies                               

Pedigree

General Merchandise

Best in Home & Living 

Buildmate

Best in Motors

Racing R Car Accessories

Best in Sports

Hydroflask

Best in Music, Media, and Books           

Guru Mehar

Best in Digital Goods

ArmyNavy Burger and Burrito

Best in Toys & Games

Gundam

Fashion

Best in Bags & Travel                             

American Tourister PH

Best in Men's Fashion

inspi

Best in Women's Fashion

Fitflop

Best in Fashion Accessories
(Watches, Eyewear)

Peculiar

Best in Jewelry

mikana

Lazada Partners

Best Lazada Partner                               

Jet Commerce

Service Marketplace

Best Service Marketplace Partner          

Blue Spark Solutions

Marketing Solutions

Best in Driving Quality Traffic                  

Reckitt Benckiser

Campaigns

Best Campaign Execution                       

realme Super Brand Day

Special Recognitions

Rookie of the Year - Electronics

DEVANT

Rookie of the Year - Consumer Goods

Universal Robina

Rookie of the Year - Fashion

Superga

Rookie of the Year - General Merchandise   

AthletesPro

Lazada Sponsored Solutions Rising Star

Fashion Idol

Most Innovative Campaign

L'Oreal Beauty Ready Campaign

ECOMMERCE LAZADA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
32 top sellers, brands and partners celebrated during the 2020 Lazada Awards
1 hour ago
Lazada recently held the second edition of the annual Lazada Awards to recognize 32 sellers, brands and partners on the platform...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Partner
7 hours ago
Lazada University, Certified Digital Marketer launch grant for sellers
7 hours ago
Lazada University, in partnership with CDM, launch Social Media Marketing Masterclass Scholarship Grant for select Lazada...
Biz Memos
fbfb
1 day ago
Meralco powers Laguna’s reinforced COVID-19 response
1 day ago
Meralco ramps up Laguna’s temporary quarantine and treatment facility located in Calamba.
Biz Memos
fbfb
Sponsored
6 days ago
Globe at Home gives assistance to frontliners in Western Visayas Medical Center
6 days ago
Globe At Home was able to raise a total of P1,782,000 used by WVMC for the acquisition of medical equipment and supplies necessary...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Sponsored
6 days ago
League of Cities, Globe present tech tools to help LGUs transact faster
6 days ago
Liveable Cities and the League of Cities of the Philippines in partnership with Globe, launched Govtech: Technology for Government...
Biz Memos
fbfb
8 days ago
Mega Global continues COVID-19 efforts with public awareness campaign in partnership with DOH
8 days ago
At the forefront of the COVID-19 response is Mega Global. Since the start of the health crisis, the Philippines' largest sardine...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with