Lazada University, Certified Digital Marketer launch grant for sellers
This premier learning event will be part of Lazada University’s training program to help Lazada sellers run their own social media campaign for 11.11 and 12.12.
Photo Release
Lazada University, Certified Digital Marketer launch grant for sellers
(Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Lazada University, in partnership with Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), launch Social Media Marketing Masterclass Scholarship Grant for select Lazada sellers. 

To qualify, sellers must completed social media content strategy and influencer marketing courses in the university’s learning portal. Lazada University is Lazada’s exclusive education program that aims to empower its sellers to excel. 

This premier learning event will be part of Lazada University’s training program to help Lazada sellers run their own social media campaign for 11.11 and 12.12, Lazada’s biggest campaigns for the year.

The full-day online workshop happening on October 20 will focus on teaching entrepreneurs and managers the technical knowledge in running social media content and engagement strategies which will enable them to create consumer-focused, data-driven, and strategically designed social media marketing plans.

Participants who completed the program will get a certificate of completion from Lazada University and CDM. They will also get academic credits in Social Media en route to full certification in CDM’s comprehensive program. 

“In this program, e-commerce entrepreneurs will gain a competitive advantage as they study key lessons distilled from hundreds of wins, losses, and campaigns managed by the subject matter experts,” said Jason Cruz, head of Business Development for ADA Philippines, and principal trainer for the bespoke course.

“They will also gain access to the depth and breadth of the subject-matter-experts' personal experiences during hands-on activities, questions-and-answers sessions, and designated consultations,” he added.

CDM, the pioneer educational institution in digital marketing in the Philippines, steps up with its online program during these challenging times. Its first collaboration with Lazada, the four-module Facebook Marketing Masterclass series held last year, remains one of the most popular courses among Lazada sellers.

“Online learning can be agile, timely, personalized, and rich in relevant content,” claims Hans Roxas Chua, president of CMD. This especially applies to online CDM courses to cater to the fast-paced world of e-commerce entrepreneurs.

New and existing Lazada sellers may apply for the Social Media Marketing Masterclass grant by visiting  http://bit.ly/LUSocialMediaMasterclass.

 

Sign up to start selling on Lazada at  https://bit.ly/SellOnLazadaPh.

