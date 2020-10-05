#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Swedish innovation revolutionizes the global hotel industry
Swedish company YouBed introduces a bed innovation providing personalized mattress comfort.
Photo Release
Swedish innovation revolutionizes the global hotel industry
(Philstar.com) - October 5, 2020 - 9:35am

MANILA, Philippines — The first priority for any hotel should be to provide a good night’s sleep for its guests. This service must include the guarantee of a comfortable hotel bed; a promise that, so far, has been impossible to keep since all guests have their own unique preferences.

That can now change as Swedish company YouBed introduces a bed innovation providing personalized mattress comfort.

Together with Business Sweden, the Swedish Trade and Invest Council, YouBed is now making a global introduction, taking its one-bed-fits-all innovation to hotel chains worldwide.

YouBed has invented a way to adjust the firmness in a high-level pocket spring mattress without compromising on the highest levels of sleeping comfort, by simply using a remote.

This one-bed-fits-all solution will be available globally through a unique sleep concept that is believed to be game-changing for the hotel industry, enabling hotels to finally offer what every guest deserves: the guarantee of a comfortable hotel bed and the best conditions for a good night’s sleep.

YouBed has invented a way to adjust the firmness in a high-level pocket spring mattress without compromising on the highest levels of sleeping comfort, by simply using a remote.
Photo Release

“Personalized sleep comfort is the missing link that will finally allow hotels to reach their full potential. We hope that many will see this as a great opportunity to upgrade their hotel’s offering and competitiveness,” says Mattias Sörensen, CEO and founder of YouBed.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if our innovation creates a paradigm shift within the hotel industry, and it is our responsibility to support this development in the best way possible. We have therefore spent years proving the sleep concept, while also creating the infrastructure and capacity to support an expected global demand,” he adds.  

The YouBed Sleep Concept is now being launched globally in a unique collaboration with Business Sweden and other government departments.

Forty-four new YouBed offices—with the capacity to support every market of the world—are already initiating dialogues with regional hotel groups that are expected to lead local introductions around the world.

Fredrik Fexe, executive vice president, head of Strategy and Business Development at Business Sweden, and Mattias Sörensen, CEO and founder of YouBed.
Photo Release

“YouBed decided early on to use our existing support structures, a shortcut for leading companies to quickly access global markets. As we got involved early in the process, we could tailor our involvement based on this long-term business relationship,” says Fredrik Fexe, executive vice president, head of Strategy and Business Development at Business Sweden.

“We are really proud to be part of the establishment of a new Swedish multinational company, and to support their game-changing innovation in the capacity it deserves,” he says.

YouBed is currently available at all Mövenpick Hotels in Europe, as well as in the Scandinavian First Hotels and Scandic Hotels. The YouBed sleep concept is initially only available for corporate brand introductions that include every hotel within the chain.

 

For more information, visit www.youbed.com.

HOTEL INDUSTRY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
3 days ago
Globe at Home gives assistance to frontliners in Western Visayas Medical Center
3 days ago
Globe At Home was able to raise a total of P1,782,000 used by WVMC for the acquisition of medical equipment and supplies necessary...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Sponsored
3 days ago
League of Cities, Globe present tech tools to help LGUs transact faster
3 days ago
Liveable Cities and the League of Cities of the Philippines in partnership with Globe, launched Govtech: Technology for Government...
Biz Memos
fbfb
4 days ago
Mega Global continues COVID-19 efforts with public awareness campaign in partnership with DOH
4 days ago
At the forefront of the COVID-19 response is Mega Global. Since the start of the health crisis, the Philippines' largest sardine...
Biz Memos
fbfb
4 days ago
51Talk celebrates teachers’ day with the biggest virtual gathering of online teachers
4 days ago
Leading online English education platform 51Talk held its annual Teachers’ Day gathering via a virtual event attended...
Biz Memos
fbfb
4 days ago
One Meralco Foundation bags 4 Stevies for its COVID-19 initiatives
4 days ago
One Meralco Foundation was honored in the 17th Annual Stevie Awards for four of its COVID response efforts.
Biz Memos
fbfb
5 days ago
Seamless Philippines 2020 slated online
5 days ago
2,000 industry leaders gather online to transform the future of Payments, E-commerce, Retail, Fintech and Identity in the...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with