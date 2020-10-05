Swedish innovation revolutionizes the global hotel industry

MANILA, Philippines — The first priority for any hotel should be to provide a good night’s sleep for its guests. This service must include the guarantee of a comfortable hotel bed; a promise that, so far, has been impossible to keep since all guests have their own unique preferences.

That can now change as Swedish company YouBed introduces a bed innovation providing personalized mattress comfort.

Together with Business Sweden, the Swedish Trade and Invest Council, YouBed is now making a global introduction, taking its one-bed-fits-all innovation to hotel chains worldwide.

YouBed has invented a way to adjust the firmness in a high-level pocket spring mattress without compromising on the highest levels of sleeping comfort, by simply using a remote.

This one-bed-fits-all solution will be available globally through a unique sleep concept that is believed to be game-changing for the hotel industry, enabling hotels to finally offer what every guest deserves: the guarantee of a comfortable hotel bed and the best conditions for a good night’s sleep.

Photo Release YouBed has invented a way to adjust the firmness in a high-level pocket spring mattress without compromising on the highest levels of sleeping comfort, by simply using a remote.

“Personalized sleep comfort is the missing link that will finally allow hotels to reach their full potential. We hope that many will see this as a great opportunity to upgrade their hotel’s offering and competitiveness,” says Mattias Sörensen, CEO and founder of YouBed.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if our innovation creates a paradigm shift within the hotel industry, and it is our responsibility to support this development in the best way possible. We have therefore spent years proving the sleep concept, while also creating the infrastructure and capacity to support an expected global demand,” he adds.

The YouBed Sleep Concept is now being launched globally in a unique collaboration with Business Sweden and other government departments.

Forty-four new YouBed offices—with the capacity to support every market of the world—are already initiating dialogues with regional hotel groups that are expected to lead local introductions around the world.

Photo Release Fredrik Fexe, executive vice president, head of Strategy and Business Development at Business Sweden, and Mattias Sörensen, CEO and founder of YouBed.

“YouBed decided early on to use our existing support structures, a shortcut for leading companies to quickly access global markets. As we got involved early in the process, we could tailor our involvement based on this long-term business relationship,” says Fredrik Fexe, executive vice president, head of Strategy and Business Development at Business Sweden.

“We are really proud to be part of the establishment of a new Swedish multinational company, and to support their game-changing innovation in the capacity it deserves,” he says.

YouBed is currently available at all Mövenpick Hotels in Europe, as well as in the Scandinavian First Hotels and Scandic Hotels. The YouBed sleep concept is initially only available for corporate brand introductions that include every hotel within the chain.

For more information, visit www.youbed.com.