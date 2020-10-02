#VACCINEWATCHPH
League of Cities, Globe present tech tools to help LGUs transact faster
Discussions on GovTech revolving around solutions for improving government service systems, purchasing and payment arrangements, sharing of information, and doing business.
Photo Release
(Philstar.com) - October 2, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Liveable Cities Philippines and the League of Cities of the Philippines, in partnership with Globe Telecom, launched the fifth Liveable Cities Lab held last September 16.

The lab on Govtech: Technology for Government Transactions, was hosted and moderated by Ida Tiongson, vice chair of Governance for MAP and steering committee. Discussions revolved around solutions for improving government service systems, purchasing and payment arrangements, sharing of information, and doing business.

As the country moves towards the digital age, technology and innovation in governance are vital in local governments.

GovTech is a powerful and important tool for cities to improve their overall governance. It allows local chief executives and managers to improve their cities’ capacity to provide services, achieve policy goals, and increase efficiency and transparency, which leads to greater trust, participation and engagement of citizens.

The Liveable Cities lab assembled a team of technical experts from the private sector and the government who shared their solutions and initiatives on how cities can harness GovTech in their operations.

The panel included Racquel Holazo, assistant vice president and head of Public Sector and Education, Enterprise Group at Mynt; Debbie Obias, head of Business Development, Community WiFi and Device Innovations for Globe Consumer Broadband; Janis Racpan, head of Globe Business Development and Marketing for Digital Solutions; Atty. Ira Pozon, Chief of Staff of the  Anti-Red Tape Authority; Atty. Melanie Malaya, president of the National Association of BPLO chiefs of the Philippines; and Ginger Arboleda, co-founder of Taxumo.

 

For more information, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/newsroom.html and check out their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/globeph.

