Mega Global continues COVID-19 efforts with public awareness campaign in partnership with DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Difficult times bring out the best in everybody, unleashing the bayanihan spirit among Filipinos. This is a phenomenon we continue to witness in this COVID-19 pandemic, as companies step up to help others.

At the forefront of the COVID-19 response is Mega Global. Since the start of the health crisis, the Philippines' largest sardine fishing and canning operator has been finding ways to serve the community, undertaking various initiatives intended to ease the burden of its employees, local communities, healthcare institutions, and the government amid the pandemic.

With malasakit embedded in the company’s DNA, the company has partnered with different LGUs, NGOs and other private organizations and has donated over 20,000 cases of Mega Global products and over 22,000 units of personal protective gears and other medical equipment distributed to most affected communities and select hospitals around the country.

Through its Mega Malasakit Kitchen and Bayani Care Package, Mega Global was able to provide more than 50,000 meals to the unsung frontliners and grocery supplies to partner merchandisers and supermarket staff.

To further amplify its efforts, Mega Global has partnered with the Department of Health for its BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19 Campaign.

This campaign aims to encourage Filipinos to take an active role in the fight against COVID-19 by promoting the correct behaviors, which are known by their starting letters:

B - Bawal walang mask

I - I-sanitize ang mga kamay, iwas-hawak sa mga bagay

D - Dumitansya ng isang metro

A - Alamin ang totoong impormasyon

As part of the partnership, Mega Global will help in rolling out BIDA information materials on virus prevention among its consumers. Mega Global enjoys a wide reach, allowing it to bring the message of BIDA to more Filipinos.

In addition, the information campaign will also run on the Mega Sardines Facebook page, thereby increasing the number of people that the campaign will reach.

BIDA behaviors are strictly implemented by Mega Global in its own offices and facilities. Social distancing is observed, and new normal kits with personal protective gears have been distributed to all employees to be worn at all times. Hygiene protocols and procedures are in place upon entering the office premises, and disinfection is done daily. Contract tracing is also in place.

Mega Global’s strict protocols safeguard its people, and also ensure the safety of its products.

“Malasakit is deeply ingrained in our corporate values, and we would like to be of help where we are most needed. This pandemic has been hard on everybody, including ourselves, but we have also become resilient and we have realized that we can overcome this crisis faster if we help each other. This partnership with the DOH is just one of many ways that allows us to be of assistance to Filipinos. We believe that we can help by providing correct information that would help protect people by empowering them to help themselves,” said Marvin Tiu Lim, chief growth and development officer.

Beyond this, Mega Global continues to pursue a myriad of activities as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts.

The Mega Malasakit Kitchen continues to provide home-cooked meals to our tireless frontliners. Its current beneficiaries are homeless Filipinos and displaced PUJ drivers who lost their source of income due to the quarantine.

The company also partnered with Autokid and the Department of Transportation for the Mega Care Caravan to reach out to transport service cooperatives, deploying meals, masks, shirts and sardines to the beneficiaries.

The distribution of these care packages is done with help of Mega employees, who spend a few hours in a day to go around the Metro and give away food packs and canned goods.

“The help that we extended, no matter how small, gives them hope that they have something to eat and something to give their families in the next few days. It is this message of hope that we want to bring to people, for them to know that malasakit from fellow Filipinos can still be felt despite the challenging situation we are all in,” concluded Tiu Lim.