One Meralco Foundation bags 4 Stevies for its COVID-19 initiatives
A Meralco employee hands over a care package from One Meralco Foundation in one of its relief operations in Metro Manila.
Photo Release
(Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 1:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — (As released) The corporate social responsibility arm of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), One Meralco Foundation (OMF), was honored in the 17th Annual International Business Awards, also known as the Stevie Awards, for four of its COVID-19 response efforts.

“Help from Home,” an internal campaign that provided opportunities for Meralco employees to contribute to the foundation’s COVID-19 initiatives while working from home, won bronze in the most valuable corporate response category.

“A heartfelt employee social responsibility initiative directly aligned to the company's values. This campaign will no doubt be remembered by all those who were able to gain assistance from it,” noted a juror.

The campaign raised P2,806,902 allowing OMF to provide grocery gift certificates to more than 1,000 low-income families in Metro Manila during the early days of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period. It also funded the sustained relief operations of OMF thereafter.

The 'Help From Home' campaign raised P2,806,902 for the benefit of more than 1,000 low-income families in Metro Manila during the early days of ECQ.
Photo Release

A partnership initiative with Meralco’s electric vehicle subsidiary, eSakay, also won bronze in the same category. It provided free shuttle service to thousands of medical frontliners and essential workers at a time when public transport was put on hold in an effort to curb the community transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The service carried 76,364 frontliners in Pasig City, Makati City, and along special routes designated by the DOTr. It also provided income to 35 eSakay drivers and support personnel.

“This is one good corporate response in a country with a lot of commuting public. Keep up the good work helping the frontliners,” wrote a juror.

Meanwhile, “From Farmers to Frontliners,” a campaign that provided nutritious vegetables to frontliners and the homeless, while invigorating the livelihood of vegetable farmers, won bronze in the most valuable non-profit response category.

eSakay provided free shuttle service to thousands of medical frontliners and essential workers when public transport was put on hold during quarantine.
Photo Release

OMF procured six tons of produce from farmers in Kabayan, Benguet province, and served these to 9,403 healthcare workers, 5,695 LGU frontliners, and 3,365 marginalized families. Bayad Center, Meralco’s payment solutions subsidiary, funded the program.

Jurors in the category described it as “a very smart project” and “a proud achievement.”

In the past six months, OMF has worked with 31 local government units in the Meralco franchise area and dozens of national agencies to provide care packages to 7,891 families in marginalized communities adversely affected by the economic effects of the pandemic. This strategic partnership won for the foundation its fourth bronze Stevie also in the most valuable non-profit response category.

“A very admirable effort to support the front-line medical staff and those in need in these troubled times. Meralco’s service to the community is heart-warming and it is an exemplary effort for other organizations to follow,” shared a juror in the category.

The 'From Farmers to Frontliners' campaign provided produce to frontliners and the homeless, while invigorating the livelihood of vegetable farmers.
Photo Release

The programs were honored in the COVID-19 Response Categories, which were specially offered this year to recognize the contributions of individuals and institutions to the global fight against the novel coronavirus.

The Stevie Awards attracted more than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all types in 63 nations this year.

 

Disclaimer: This is a Meralco press release.

