CeMAP, PISI express full support for Bayanihan to Recover as One Act

The Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) and Philippine Iron and Steel Institute (PISI) fully support and welcome the government’s prioritization of local products and construction materials for infrastructure projects, as provided for in the recently signed Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, CeMAP and PISI members have shown unwavering commitment to support the nation on the road to recovery. This is done not just through relief aid but also through ensuring continued operations in the construction materials industries while ensuring the health and safety of employees, thereby preserving as many jobs as possible.

With the use of local building materials such as cement and steel for the ongoing Build Build Build program of the government, the industries can help fully support the nation’s economic recovery by continuing to preserving jobs, contributing to the national income through taxes, and ensuring that the multiplier effect of supporting local businesses is fully taken advantage of.

“The Philippine building materials industries, especially the cement industry, is confident and ready to ensure that our Philippine infrastructure projects will have adequate materials supply from companies that are proud to be manufacturing locally,” said CeMAP Executive Director Cirilo Pestaño.

“Likewise, the steel industry is ready to assure that our local projects will receive the best quality of building materials, including Philippine steel, available for the government’s ongoing and upcoming projects. As an industry, we are ready to do our part and play a key role in the swift economic recovery of the nation,” added PISI President Roberto Cola.