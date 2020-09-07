Meralco powers NCRâ€™s biggest COVID-19 quarantine center

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Meralco powers NCR's biggest COVID-19 quarantine center
The 525-bed center located in Paranaque City is the biggest quarantine facility in Metro Manila.
Meralco powers NCR’s biggest COVID-19 quarantine center
(Philstar.com) - September 7, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco crews work round-the-clock to ensure safe, adequate and reliable supply of electricity to the Solaire-PAGCOR Mega Quarantine Facility.

The 525-bed center located in Paranaque City is the biggest quarantine facility in Metro Manila and is one of the additional COVID-19 facilities to serve Metro Manila, Bulacan and the Calabarzon Region.

The said energization project includes the installation of new metering facilities, four new concrete poles, three spans of covered conductor, and three 333 KVA single-phase distribution transformers.

Meralco powers NCR’s biggest COVID-19 quarantine center

Powering quarantine and treatment facilities is one of Meralco’s priority projects this year, as the company continues its relentless support to the government and to the private sector in the fight against COVID-19.

 

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored post. 

