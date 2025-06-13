RCBC named Philippines' Best Bank for Succession Planning by Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025

MANILA, Philippines — RCBC (Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation) is proud to announce it has been honored as the Philippines' Best Bank for Succession Planning by the prestigious Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025.

This esteemed award recognizes RCBC's steadfast commitment to empowering Filipino families with the expertise and tools needed to seamlessly preserve and transfer their wealth across generations.

Euromoney specifically lauded RCBC's ongoing leadership in this critical area, highlighting the bank's consistent efforts in client engagement.

Since 2020, RCBC has provided invaluable support through investment education seminars, in-depth wealth preservation discussions, and strategic tax advisory sessions. These initiatives have been instrumental in empowering clients to confidently plan their legacies.

The award also spotlighted RCBC's innovative Legacy Architecture Suite, a comprehensive succession planning approach in collaboration with RCBC Trust Corp. and SunLife Grepa Financial.

Euromoney underscored that this suite provides robust support to clients at every stage of their wealth journey, with a strong focus on asset growth, wealth structuring, business transitioning and comprehensive educational support.

"We are deeply honored by this recognition from Euromoney," said Jacqueline Wieneke, Head of RCBC Wealth Group.

"Succession planning extends beyond mere asset transfer; it involves preserving values, preparing the next generation, and ensuring the continuity of legacies with purpose. This award validates our efforts and motivates us to further enrich the financial journeys of our clients."

RCBC Wealth Management's unparalleled expertise in succession planning offers families and family-owned businesses access to a comprehensive suite of financial solutions and resources. These are essential for facilitating a seamless, efficient, and enduring transition of both leadership and wealth.

Further demonstrating its commitment to future generations, RCBC recently hosted a NextGen Summit.

This exclusive gathering provided a dynamic platform for the next generation of leaders and wealth builders to gain valuable insights on managing finances, cultivating personal wealth, nurturing family businesses and strategically overseeing family portfolios.

Today, RCBC Wealth serves its clients through five strategically located offices in the country’s key business centers: Makati, Binondo, Greenhills, Cebu and Davao.

To learn more about RCBC Wealth’s holistic approach to fund management and protection of family wealth, visit https://www.rcbc.com/wealth-management.

