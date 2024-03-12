^

Banking

Looking to grow your money this 2024? Here are 5 things you need to know about CIMB’s MaxSave

Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 10:10am
for CIMB Bank Philippines
Looking to grow your money this 2024? Here are 5 things you need to know about CIMBâ��s MaxSave
Are you looking for a savings option for your big plans like getting married? With inflation continuously lowering your money’s value, you need a strategy to keep you at pace with your financial goals.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — You’ve already saved your emergency fund, so now you’re looking for other savings tools to aid you with for your big plans—tying the knot, pursuing your masters, starting your dream business or owning your first condo.

But, honestly, we know that stashing your ipon in regular savings account and earning around 0.0625% per annum interest won’t lead you anywhere close to your dreams.

With inflation continuously lowering your money’s value, you need a strategy to keep you at pace with your financial goals. At the same time, you don’t want to place your hard-earned money on high-return, high-risk instruments like equities or bitcoin.

This is where time deposit comes in handy. It’s low-risk and is offered by banks, but with better returns than regular savings. You get to safeguard your principal—a non-negotiable among the money-wise—and you get guaranteed income after six months, one year, or longer.

Generally, the longer the period or term and the higher the amount deposited, the higher the interest.

So how much does a time deposit earn? It ranges from 0.75% to 4% p.a. interest, with around 20% withholding tax in the final interest. It’s conservative, remember?

But what if we tell you that there’s a new time deposit offer where you can earn 6.5% p.a. in as little as six months, and for a minimum of P10,000?

Excited yet?

Here are more key features of MaxSave Time Deposit, the newest financial product of CIMB Bank Philippines:

1. Maximized earnings

Experience the advantage of long-term savings with MaxSave, earning the highest interest at 7.5% p.a. when you choose to keep your funds for a more extended period.

It’s a solid choice if you want to grow your wealth over time.

2. Define your terms

Tailor your savings strategy to match your goals. Choose from 6-month term with 6.5% p.a. interest rate, 12-month term with 7%, or 24-month term with the highest interest of 7.5%.

It all depends on your goals’ timeline.

3. Multiple accounts for multiple goals

Open a maximum of five accounts, allowing you to designate each account for a specific savings goal. This flexibility enables you to manage and fund various financial objectives efficiently.

4. Quick and convenient opening

Opening a MaxSave Time Deposit is a breeze. In under five minutes, you can set up an account through the CIMB mobile banking app.

Simply navigate to the product selection page, choose MaxSave Time Deposit, accept terms and conditions, select your deposit amount and time period, enter your MPIN, and you're good to go!

5. Peace of mind

Rest easy knowing that PDIC protects your fund with up to P500,000 insurance coverage for every customer. MaxSave not only provides attractive returns but also guarantees the safety of your funds, aligning with CIMB Bank Philippines' commitment to secure and innovative digital banking.

With the highest interest rate of up to 7.5% per annum and flexible tenure options, MaxSave is a powerful tool for you to achieve your financial goals. Your future self will thank you for it.

 

Know more about CIMB MaxSave at https://www.cimbbank.com.ph/en/digital-banking/our-products/maxsave.html and www.cimbbank.com.ph. For updates, follow their Facebook and Instagram pages. — MD

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with CIMB Bank Philippines. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

CIMB

TIME DEPOSITS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Landbank continues to waive transfer fees below P1,000
January 17, 2024 - 7:18pm

Landbank continues to waive transfer fees below P1,000

By Ian Laqui | January 17, 2024 - 7:18pm
In an advisory, Landbank said it will continue to waive fees for fund transfers to other banks sent through InstaPay and PESONet...
Banking
fbtw
Metrobank soars in 2023 with back-to-back local and international awards
brandSpace
January 15, 2024 - 2:50pm

Metrobank soars in 2023 with back-to-back local and international awards

January 15, 2024 - 2:50pm
Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) continued its upward momentum in 2023 as it brought home awards that demonstrated...
Banking
fbtw
Protect yourself from holiday investment scams&nbsp;
brandSpace
December 11, 2023 - 10:15am

Protect yourself from holiday investment scams 

December 11, 2023 - 10:15am
Here are three red flags to watch out for.
Banking
fbtw
Cash loan app JuanHand granted Credit Facility by UnionBank
brandSpace
November 29, 2023 - 12:43pm

Cash loan app JuanHand granted Credit Facility by UnionBank

November 29, 2023 - 12:43pm
UnionBank has extended a credit facility to Wefund Lending Corporation, the operator of the fastest growing fintech lending...
Banking
fbtw
The importance of resilience planning for businesses
brandSpace
November 27, 2023 - 9:34am

The importance of resilience planning for businesses

By Edgardo Marcelo Jr. | November 27, 2023 - 9:34am
The Q3 2023 Global Risk Survey by Oxford Economics confirms geopolitical tensions related to Taiwan, Korea and Russia-NATO...
Banking
fbtw
LIST: Banks waiving transfer fees during the holiday season
November 8, 2023 - 2:27pm

LIST: Banks waiving transfer fees during the holiday season

By Ian Laqui | November 8, 2023 - 2:27pm
Most banks are waiving their fees until Dec. 31, 2023, with the exception of the Union Bank of the Philippines which will...
Banking
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with