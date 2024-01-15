Get inspired by these two balikbayans honored by BDO

MANILA, Philippines — BDO celebrated the heartwarming stories of two inspiring balikbayans during its cherished tradition of Pamaskong Handog during the holidays.

For the 12th consecutive year, BDO never fails to make Christmas extra special for overseas Filipino families, which is the essence of Pamaskong Handog—an annual tradition, where the bank, in partnership with SM, honors balikbayans as they reunite with their families back home.

This year’s event theme, “Happiest ang Pasko with SM at BDO,” was made full of surprises, which were also made possible with the bank’s international remittance partner–Remitly.

The highlight of the celebrations was honoring two extraordinary clients of BDO’s global remittance service brand BDO Remit—Jackylou Taboada from Dubai and Maria Theresa Yasuki from Japan. Their stories, steeped in sacrifice and hope, were a reminder of the OF’s incredible journeys.

From Dubai: Jackylou Taboada – A fresh start for a cancer survivor

Recognized during the Pamaskong Handog event at SM City Cebu was Taboada, a resilient 42-year-old single parent and cancer survivor from Cebu City.

She dedicated 12 years as a learning assistant in Dubai, but in 2016, her life took a hard turn when diagnosed with cervical cancer. This challenge strained her finances, forcing her daughter to pause her education.

Overcoming these obstacles, Taboada wishes to reunite with her daughter in Dubai to continue her studies. And as part of building this future, she has opened a BDO Kabayan Savings account for remittances, savings, and other financial goals.

“Wala naman akong ibang wish kundi maging healthy lang ang family ko at ako,” she said during her virtual participation in the Pamaskong Handog.

To celebrate her inspiring story, BDO delighted Jackylou, and her loved ones who were at the Pamaskong Handog stage with a harana from Piolo Pascual.

Moreover, Taboada’s daughter received a one-way ticket to Dubai, a brand-new laptop, and P10,000 worth of shopping spree.

Watch Taboada’s full story in this video:





From Japan: Ma.Theresa Yasuki – Home for the holidays after 22 years

Another overseas Filipino recognized was Maria Theresa Yasuki, the inaugural remitter to register with BDO Remit Japan in 2016, who relied on BDO for 22 years to support her family and achieve her retirement goals.

After losing her job in the pandemic, Yasuki’s savings with BDO became crucial. Now freelancing in Japan, she aids fellow kababayans find employment and support charitable causes in the Philippines.

BDO and SM granted her Christmas when they flew her all the way from Japan for a surprise reunion during the Pamaskong Handog at SM City Fairview. She reunited with her entire family here in time for the holidays.

“Thank you BDO, SM at sa lahat ng nag-organize. After 22 years, nandito po ako sa Pilipinas this Christmas season kasama ang aking tatlong grandchildren. After 22 years, ito talaga ang pinapangarap ko,” Yasuki expressed.

In addition to the roundtrip ticket, Yasuki’s family also received P10,000 shopping spree from SM Store.

Learn more about Yasuki’ story in this video.

Along with the Christmas surprises, SM, BDO and Remitly made Pamaskong Handog extra fun for BDO Kabayan and BDO Network Bank Kabayan Savings account holders through games and prizes, as well as performances and entertainment led by Pascual, BDO’s long-time endorser; and the newest addition to the BDO family and social media sensation Small Laude, comedians MC & Lassy, and TikTok content creator Christian Antolin.

BDO finds ways to support, treat overseas Filipinos

True to its promise of "Iba ang alagang Kabayan," BDO consistently supports overseas Filipinos, through initiatives like Pamaskong Handog that align with their needs and aspirations.

As the tradition continues, BDO and SM remain dedicated to honoring and supporting overseas Filipinos throughout the year, offering reliable service and assistance in savings, remittances and other financial transactions for their families in the Philippines.

Watch the highlights of Pamaskong Handog in this video.

