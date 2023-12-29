^

Metrobank soars in 2023 with back-to-back local and international awards

December 29, 2023 | 6:00pm
These back-to-back awards serve as a testament that Metrobank is staying true to its brand promise of keeping Filipinos in good hands.

MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) continued its upward momentum in 2023 as it brought home awards that demonstrated its strength and reliability for clients and cemented its leadership in the industry.

It was recognized as the Strongest Bank in the Philippines for the third straight year by the Asian Banker, Best Bank of the Year for the second year in a row by The Banker, and it was bestowed the Best Domestic Bank award by the Asiamoney. 

These back-to-back awards serve as a testament that Metrobank is staying true to its brand promise of keeping Filipinos in good hands by ensuring the financial health of the bank so it can deliver the best service for its clients.

Helping businesses thrive

For over six decades, Metrobank has been a growth-enabler for many businesses in the Philippines. This is affirmed by the bank’s recent recognitions from Asiamoney and Euromoney for its outstanding cash management and trade finance services.

These recognitions are based on the publications’ surveys with cash management and trade finance clients all over the world—further reflecting the confidence of the bank’s partner businesses to the solutions it provides.

Managing and growing clients’ wealth

Despite market challenges, Metrobank continued to deliver top-notch wealth management services to its clients—earning the bank multiple recognitions from industry peers.

Both The Asset and Fund Managers’ Association of the Philippines (FMAP) awarded Metrobank and its team of experts for their leadership, innovation and strong performance in the investment space.

The bank was also recognized by the Philippine Dealing System for its significant contribution to the growth of Philippine financial markets. Metrobank brought home six accolades, including the prestigious Cesar E.A. Virata award (Bank Category), for the ninth consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Metrobank has strengthened its position as the preferred partner for the ultra-high-net-worth clients—being named by Asiamoney as the Best Domestic Private Bank in the Philippines for the second straight year, and Best Bank for the Ultra-High Net Worth clients.

Aiding in nation building

As the bank continues to empower its clients, it also strives to fulfil its commitment to serving its community.

On the local front, Metrobank has become one of the most active financial institutions in helping the government raise funds and one of those that actively spurs liquidity in the fixed-income market.

With this, Metrobank snatched the Top Market Maker for government securities eligible dealers title for the third straight year in 2023 from Bureau of the Treasury.

These accolades show that the bank has gone from strength to strength. The award-giving bodies cited the bank’s excellent financial metrics, which includes its record-income as of September 2023 of P31.8 billion, its high capital adequacy ratio of 18.4%, and its non-performing loan ratio of 1.7%—one of the lowest in the industry, as well as the steady expansion of its market share, exceptional service to clients and the excellence of its executives in trading and investments.

“Our mission extends beyond the bank’s own bottom line. As we aim to empower our clients, we also continue to fulfill our commitment to nation building. With 2023 coming to a close, we look forward to another year of delivering growth, innovation and unwavering commitment to always keep Filipinos in good hands,” Metrobank added.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Metrobank. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

