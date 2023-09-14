^

Banking

Here’s how you can grow your business by accepting digital payments

Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 2:50pm
for VeritasPay
Here's how you can grow your business by accepting digital payments
Digital payments are certainly at the top—an ever-evolving process in financial technology.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — As the world becomes increasingly dominated by digital technology, the need for businesses to adapt to the changing landscape becomes more pronounced. After all, this path allows entities to compete in their respective fields and, hopefully, thrive.

While the list is wide and lengthy, digital payments are certainly at the top — an ever-evolving process in financial technology, a.k.a. fintech. The call for social distancing due to COVID-19 has also facilitated the rise of cashless and contactless methods, surpassing any marketing or advertising schemes that networks employed before the pandemic.

Nevertheless, even without lockdowns and strict guidelines, the benefits have demonstrated that by embracing modern methods, businesses can open themselves up to opportunities that unlock new avenues of growth—ones that impact business operations, customer experience and various other aspects in between.

Here are four ways that succinctly summarize the different benefits:

1. Enhanced convenience and accessibility

Whether it’s cards, e-wallets, online payment platforms or other contactless methods, digital payments provide convenience and accessibility for both businesses and consumers. The process enables faster and easier transactions, eliminating constraints seen in previous methods.

By catering to modern preferences, businesses can boost sales and expand into broader markets that may transcend geographical boundaries.

2. Improved customer experience

Customer experience is enhanced as resources are expedited: processing becomes faster and virtually free of the usual errors present in traditional methods. Modern features such as personalized payment options, automated recurring payments and seamless integration with loyalty programs further enhance this experience, cultivating brand loyalty.

By prioritizing customer convenience and providing a smooth payment experience, businesses can forge stronger client relationships, leading to increased customer retention and positive referrals.

3. Streamlined operations and cost savings

Streamlined business operations lead to increased efficiency and cost savings. This marks a shift from previous payment methods, often involving mountains of manual paperwork and administrative tasks. Digital payments automate these processes and reduce the need for extensive manual intervention, allowing businesses to reallocate resources to other important areas.

Often, digital payment platforms offer analytics and reporting tools, providing valuable insights into customer behavior, spending patterns, and sales trends. With this information, businesses can formulate sound strategies and optimize their operations.

4. Increased security and fraud prevention

Advanced security features serve as a countermeasure against fraudulent activities. They provide protection by erecting a virtual wall that shields sensitive customer information from hackers and other cyber-attacks.

Unlike physical cash or checks that can be lost or stolen, digital transactions leave a traceable digital footprint, making them easier to detect and mitigate. Leading payment providers utilize sophisticated fraud detection tools to identify suspicious transactions in real-time, offering an additional layer of security.

By assuring data security to customers, businesses can foster trust, build their reputation, and establish a competitive edge in the market.

If you’re considering transitioning to digital payments, note that digital payment acceptance is no longer an option but a necessity. Staying ahead of the curve and positioning your business as a progressive, customer-centric entity paves the way for long-term success in the constantly evolving landscape.

What’s the first step for your business to start accepting digital payments, you ask?

You need to contact payment service providers. Alongside the well-known names in the field, consider looking into VeritasPay Philippines Inc.

It offers payment solutions that enable enterprises of all sizes to process card and e-wallet payments, whether through a terminal, tablet or online. It also includes an online dashboard for real-time transaction monitoring and management through various settings.

The company is dedicated to customer experience, streamlining the application process and ensuring swift approvals.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by VeritasPay. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

