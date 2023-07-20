BPI earnings improve in Q2

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Ayala-led bank saw its net income inch up 4.5% year-on-year to P13.0 billion in the second quarter “even without the benefit of a one-time gain.”

MANILA, Philippines — The Bank of the Philippine Islands saw its bottom line grow in the second quarter as the domestic economy stayed open.

That said, their bottom-line soared 23% to P25.1 billion in the first half of 2023.

Revenues grew 4.9% on-year to P33.9 billion in the April-June period. BPI attributed the slower pace of expansion to a decline in non-interest income which offset net interest income gain.

BPI’s non-interest income took a hit in the first half, as it declined by 15.4% amounting to P15.5 billion due to a property sale gain in 2022.

The Ayala-led bank noted that non-interest income would hit P2.2 billion if the one-off transaction was omitted. This income segment rose on the back of credit card fees, service charges, and securities trading.

Total deposits rose 7.6% on-year to P2.1 trillion in the first six months.

Operating expenses ballooned by 21.4% to P31.4 billion in the first six months, due in part to expenditures for one-time salary increases, investments in digitalization, and marketing campaigns.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.88%, with a coverage ratio of 167.44% as of end-June.

BPI recognized P2.0 billion in provisions in the first half, markedly lower by 60% compared to a year ago.

Shares in BPI currently trade 1.15% up at P114.7 apiece as of 10:11 Thursday morning. — Ramon Royandoyan