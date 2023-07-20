^

Banking

BPI earnings improve in Q2

Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 10:40am
BPI earnings improve in Q2
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Ayala-led bank saw its net income inch up 4.5% year-on-year to P13.0 billion in the second quarter “even without the benefit of a one-time gain.”
STAR/ File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bank of the Philippine Islands saw its bottom line grow in the second quarter as the domestic economy stayed open.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Ayala-led bank saw its net income inch up 4.5% year-on-year to P13.0 billion in the second quarter “even without the benefit of a one-time gain.” 

That said, their bottom-line soared 23% to P25.1 billion in the first half of 2023. 

Revenues grew 4.9% on-year to P33.9 billion in the April-June period. BPI attributed the slower pace of expansion to a decline in non-interest income which offset net interest income gain.

BPI’s non-interest income took a hit in the first half, as it declined by 15.4% amounting to P15.5 billion due to a property sale gain in 2022. 

The Ayala-led bank noted that non-interest income would hit P2.2 billion if the one-off transaction was omitted. This income segment rose on the back of credit card fees, service charges, and securities trading. 

Total deposits rose 7.6% on-year to P2.1 trillion in the first six months.

Operating expenses ballooned by 21.4% to P31.4 billion in the first six months, due in part to expenditures for one-time salary increases, investments in digitalization, and marketing campaigns. 

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.88%, with a coverage ratio of 167.44% as of end-June. 

BPI recognized P2.0 billion in provisions in the first half, markedly lower by 60% compared to a year ago. 

Shares in BPI currently trade 1.15% up at P114.7 apiece as of 10:11 Thursday morning. — Ramon Royandoyan

vuukle comment

BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS

BPI

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
All major US banks pass Fed's annual stress test
June 29, 2023 - 8:58am

All major US banks pass Fed's annual stress test

June 29, 2023 - 8:58am
All major banks in the United States have passed the Federal Reserve's annual stress test, designed to assess how well they...
Banking
fbtw
BSP begins unwinding pandemic relief measures for MSMEs
June 28, 2023 - 12:00pm

BSP begins unwinding pandemic relief measures for MSMEs

June 28, 2023 - 12:00pm
This move marked the central bank’s efforts from pandemic-era relief measures that began with the tightening of interest...
Banking
fbtw
UBS to cut 35,000 jobs after Credit Suisse rescue &mdash; report
June 28, 2023 - 9:07am

UBS to cut 35,000 jobs after Credit Suisse rescue — report

June 28, 2023 - 9:07am
Swiss banking group UBS plans to cut 35,000 jobs at Credit Suisse -- more than half its workforce -- as part of the emergency...
Banking
fbtw
HSBC says to shift HQ to London finance district
June 27, 2023 - 9:38am

HSBC says to shift HQ to London finance district

June 27, 2023 - 9:38am
Bank giant HSBC will switch global headquarters to London's traditional City finance district, from its current Canary Wharf...
Banking
fbtw
Security Bank puts up peso bond sale
June 26, 2023 - 10:05am

Security Bank puts up peso bond sale

June 26, 2023 - 10:05am
The bonds will be issued from Security Bank’s P100 billion Peso Bond and Commercial Papers Program.
Banking
fbtw
Senior Fed official calls for 'impartial' review into bank failures
June 26, 2023 - 9:19am

Senior Fed official calls for 'impartial' review into bank failures

June 26, 2023 - 9:19am
A senior Federal Reserve official has criticized proposals to increase bank capital requirements and called for an "independent...
Banking
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with