^

Banking

Finance chief Diokno: BSP will be stable even if dividends go to Maharlika

Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 12:13pm
Finance chief Diokno: BSP will be stable even if dividends go to Maharlika
Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno gestures in this 2021 file photo.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas would remain financially healthy despite being one of the major contributors to the proposed sovereign wealth fund of the Marcos Jr. administration, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said.

In a statement sent to journalists Friday, Diokno said the BSP’s finances are much stronger now than when its revised charter was being deliberated.

To support his argument, Diokno cited the BSP’s interest-free lending to the government amounting to P540 billion at the height of pandemic lockdowns — a move that was done when he was still the central bank governor.

“The BSP was granted additional tools to conduct its primary mandates,” he said. “That’s how good, BSP’s finances are.”

According to two senators, the House of Representatives agreed to adopt the Senate’s version of a bill creating what would be known as the “Maharlika Investment Fund”. Senators stayed up past midnight to approve the controversial legislation, which President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. identified as an urgent and priority measure.

READ: Maharlika fund clears Senate hurdle

With pension funds explicitly barred from investing in Maharlika, the Senate’s version of the bill counts the BSP, the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines as major funders.

If signed into law, the measure will require the BSP to contribute 100% of its dividends to Maharlika in the fund’s first two years. After that, the central bank’s contribution drops to 50% of its dividends, with the remaining 50% to be deposited into a special account holding the BSP’s capital buildup funds.

Diokno said the contributions being asked from BSP for the first two years would be a maximum of P50 billion.

“That’s the net profit of BSP and the NG (national government) decides how to use it. I estimate that BSP’s dividend for the NG in 2022 would be in the neighborhood of P30 billion,” he said.

At one of the Senate panel hearings on Maharlika, BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila said the central bank could take 14 years to be fully capitalized if it contributes to Maharlika “as opposed to about half of that” if it doesn’t pitch in to the fund.

BENJAMIN DIOKNO

BSP

MAHARLIKA WEALTH FUND
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Rising borrowing costs temper bank lending in April
1 day ago

Rising borrowing costs temper bank lending in April

1 day ago
Higher borrowing costs as a result of the BSP’s rapid-fire rate hikes weigh on demand for loans.
Banking
fbtw
Fitch revises its outlooks on 5 Philippine banks to 'stable'
2 days ago

Fitch revises its outlooks on 5 Philippine banks to 'stable'

2 days ago
Fitch Ratings revised its outlooks on five Philippine banks to “stable” from “negative”, matching...
Banking
fbtw
Senator reminds banks: Rejecting national IDs is illegal; to be charged with P500K-fine
5 days ago

Senator reminds banks: Rejecting national IDs is illegal; to be charged with P500K-fine

By James Relativo | 5 days ago
A lawmaker called on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to remind banks of the law compeling them to accept the national...
Banking
fbtw
Fitch Group unit: BSP may have one more rate hike up its sleeves
11 days ago

Fitch Group unit: BSP may have one more rate hike up its sleeves

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 days ago
They expect the BSP would hike its key policy rate in its meeting in June. This was despite BSP Governor Felipe Medalla hinting...
Banking
fbtw
Wells Fargo to pay $1-B to settle shareholder class action
May 15, 2023 - 3:20pm

Wells Fargo to pay $1-B to settle shareholder class action

May 15, 2023 - 3:20pm
US bank Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a class action lawsuit by shareholders who accused it of not having...
Banking
fbtw
UnionBank boss bullish on loan explosion despite rate hikes
May 10, 2023 - 4:58pm

UnionBank boss bullish on loan explosion despite rate hikes

May 10, 2023 - 4:58pm
Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP) is bullish on its consumer loan segment expanding further hits year.
Banking
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with