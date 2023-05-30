^

Banking

Fitch revises its outlooks on 5 Philippine banks to 'stable'

Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 4:30pm
Fitch revises its outlooks on 5 Philippine banks to 'stable'
Fitch Ratings
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Fitch Ratings revised its outlooks on five Philippine banks to “stable” from “negative”, matching its improved outlook on the Philippine economy.

The banks that received stable outlooks from the global debt watcher were BDO Unibank Inc., Bank of the Philippine Islands, Development Bank of the Philippines, Land Bank of the Philippines and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co.

At the same time, Fitch kept the “BBB-“ ratings for BDO, BPI and Metrobank and the “BBB” ratings for state-owned lenders LandBank and DBP.

In a statement on Tuesday, Fitch said the revision reflects “improved confidence that the Philippines is returning to strong medium-term growth after the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting sustained reductions in government debt/GDP after a substantial increase in recent years.”

In a report released earlier this month, Fitch said loan growth and asset quality of Philippine banks will likely remain resilient amid higher interest rates and persistent global macroeconomic uncertainties.

READ: Fitch: Philippine banks to remain resilient

FITCH RATINGS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Senator reminds banks: Rejecting national IDs is illegal; to be charged with P500K-fine
3 days ago

Senator reminds banks: Rejecting national IDs is illegal; to be charged with P500K-fine

By James Relativo | 3 days ago
A lawmaker called on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to remind banks of the law compeling them to accept the national...
Banking
fbtw
Fitch Group unit: BSP may have one more rate hike up its sleeves
8 days ago

Fitch Group unit: BSP may have one more rate hike up its sleeves

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 days ago
They expect the BSP would hike its key policy rate in its meeting in June. This was despite BSP Governor Felipe Medalla hinting...
Banking
fbtw
Wells Fargo to pay $1-B to settle shareholder class action
May 15, 2023 - 3:20pm

Wells Fargo to pay $1-B to settle shareholder class action

May 15, 2023 - 3:20pm
US bank Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a class action lawsuit by shareholders who accused it of not having...
Banking
fbtw
UnionBank boss bullish on loan explosion despite rate hikes
May 10, 2023 - 4:58pm

UnionBank boss bullish on loan explosion despite rate hikes

May 10, 2023 - 4:58pm
Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP) is bullish on its consumer loan segment expanding further hits year.
Banking
fbtw
Bank lending slows in March as rate hikes bite
May 8, 2023 - 4:56pm

Bank lending slows in March as rate hikes bite

By Ramon Royandoyan | May 8, 2023 - 4:56pm
Data showed this was the 20th straight month of growth amid the BSP’s interest rate hikes to tame rising inflation....
Banking
fbtw
BSP streamlines hedging facility
April 25, 2023 - 4:44pm

BSP streamlines hedging facility

April 25, 2023 - 4:44pm
The BSP hoped this would provide some wiggle room for banking clients, as the local unit’s weakness in 2022 pulled back...
Banking
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with