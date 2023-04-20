Asset base expansion brightens BPI Q1 earnings

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Ayala-led bank reported its net income skyrocketed 52% year-on-year to P12.1 billion in January to March.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bank of the Philippine Islands doubled its earnings in the first quarter, as its asset base and profit margins expanded.

Total revenues in the quarter rose 25.1% to P31.7 billion.

BPI attributed its upbeat performance to an asset base that grew 10%, a 52 basis-point increase in net interest marging to 3.94%, and lower year-to-date provisions of P1 billion.

Revenues were boosted by a fat P7.6 billion non-interest income haul due to credit card billings, securities trading gains, and earnings from investment banking project finance deals.

Operating expense amounted to P15.1 billion in the first quarter.

BPI’s total loans as of end-March rose 13.6% to P1.7 trillion, as lending to its corporate, credit card, and auto portfolios improved.

On the other hand, total deposits ballooned 13.6% year-on-year to P2.1 trillion in the first quarter.

Shares in BPI closed 2.59% up to P102.8 on Thursday. — Ramon Royandoyan