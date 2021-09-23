







































































 




   

   









Banking

                        
Contactless transactions made easier with BTI Payments

                        

                        
Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 5:00pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Through Pay&Go kiosks and Cash Connect ATMs, BTI Payments offer Filipinos contactless financial transactions near their residences and workplaces which is a safer alternative especially during this precarious time. 
MANILA, Philippines — For more than a year and half now, the pandemic has caused a seemingly permanent shift to the mindset of people, which has helped fast-track digitalization of services in the country.



People no longer need to physically go to a bank or a payment center just to settle their bills. Practically everything is done digitally or virtually, nowadays



However, there are instances when one is required to go out, especially when withdrawing money or when paying bills online is not possible. Fintech companies like BTI Payments Inc. provide solutions through contactless payment services at many convenient locations nationwide.



Providing access ‘where they’re at’



Even before the pandemic hit, Banktech Group member and Banktech subsidiary BTI Payments Inc., saw that one of the reasons why a huge chunk of the Philippine population remains unbanked, is mainly due to a lack of accessibility.



Banktech is a leader in specialized payment and technology solutions in Australia and across the South Asian region.



There are still quite a number of locations in the country where banks are inadequately numbered to sufficiently provide the needs of its residents.



To answer this urgent need, BTI Payments Inc. innovated and offered technology-driven products through its Cash Connect ATMs and Pay&Go self-payment kiosks in 2015—providing convenient access to cash in and cash out, especially in underserved or unserved areas. 



Its 600-owned and -operated self-payment kiosks, certified by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and strategically placed nationwide, offer a variety of convenient services including e-cash, e-wallet loading, bills payments, and mobile phone top-ups.



In addition, these Pay&Go machines were recently upgraded to ensure that transactions are processed in real time, with a 24-hour customer care hotline to address any concerns users may have regarding their transactions.



Meanwhile, its Cash Connect ATMs, fully accredited by BancNet, provides easy and secure access to cash.



These ATMs are located near communities, residential areas, and workplaces—allowing consumers to conveniently withdraw cash along their regular routes and veer away from common places like malls where ATMs are already widely available.



In line with BSP’s thrust for financial inclusion, BTI Payments Inc. plans to install even more kiosks and ATMs in untapped areas, helping transform community stores into financial hubs and provide more Filipinos with access to transactional tools and services.



Through Pay&Go kiosks and Cash Connect ATMs, BTI Payments offer Filipinos contactless financial transactions near their residences and workplaces which is a safer alternative especially during this precarious time.



 



Find out more about the expertise of BTI Payments Inc. and their various locations at btipayments.ph.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

