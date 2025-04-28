P20 rice rolls out at Kadiwa centers, but access is limited for now

People shop for locally produced goods and other food items at the “Kadiwa ng Pasko” held in Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City on November 16, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government will roll out its P20-per-kilo rice project at Kadiwa centers starting Friday, May 2. However, the discounted rice will only be sold to vulnerable sectors, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said on Monday, April 28, that the initiative will provide “high-quality” rice at P20 per kilogram through Kadiwa centers or local government units.

After announcing that the P20-per-kilo rice will first be made available in the Visayas, what plans has the government devised for its broader rollout?

According to Tiu Laurel, the affordable rice will be offered exclusively to indigents, senior citizens, solo parents and persons with disabilities.



Where will the launch be? Although specific Kadiwa centers were not named, Tiu Laurel said local governments-including San Juan City, San Jose del Monte, Camarines Sur, and Mati City-are participating in the initiative.

Palace press officer Claire Castro added that the DA-Bureau of Animal Industry will sell the P20-per-kilo rice in Quezon City on May 2.

The P20-per-kilo rice will also launch in Cebu on May 1, with other provinces in Visayas to follow once warehouse supplies arrive.

LGUs to decide on P20 rice access

In a shift from last week’s plan, which mentioned allowing beneficiaries to purchase up to 10 kilograms of rice per week or 40 kilograms per month, the DA has now reduced the limit to a maximum of 30 kilograms per month, or about 7.5 kilograms per week.

In order for the P20-per-kilo rice to reach all families, regardless of vulnerability status, the DA said it will be for local governments to decide.

“For the pilot run, participating LGUs who share in the subsidy for the project may make the new rice option available to all households in their community regardless of vulnerability status,” the statement read.

To recall, Kadiwa centers have been selling rice at prices lower than those in retail markets.

According to the DA’s price monitoring, well-milled rice is priced at P35 per kilo in eight Metro Manila markets, which is P10 to P20 cheaper than both imported and locally sourced commercial rice.

In some stores, rice is already being sold to vulnerable populations at P29 per kilogram. The "Bente Biga Mo" pilot program aims to reduce the price further to P20 per kilogram.

A January report revealed that the government also plans to make affordable rice available in supermarkets and convenience stores, following meetings with SM, Robinsons, 7-Eleven, Puregold and MerryMart.

DA to buy rice at P18 to P24 per kilo

The DA explained that the P20-per-kilo rice initiative also seeks to free up space in warehouses, particularly as local farmers prepare for the summer harvest and the government resumes procurement. Currently, the agency has 358,000 tons of palay in storage.

On Sunday, the agriculture secretary ordered that hundreds to thousands of 50-kilo bags of rice be moved from Mindoro warehouses to areas in the Visayas.

Tiu Laurel said he also instructed the agency’s procurement to buy “as much palay as possible” from local farmers, at prices ranging from P18 to P24 per kilogram.

Some economists have also raised concerns about the project’s sustainability, warning that government losses from buying palay could deplete buffer stocks needed for emergencies and disaster response.

By also referring to the rice as “high-quality” in his statement, he hopes to reassure the public that the affordability of the rice does not stem from any compromise in quality.

This comes in response to Vice President Sara Duterte's criticism of the government's procured rice, which she described as low-quality and better suited for animal consumption than for people.

The P20-per-kilogram rice program was a campaign promise by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Yet, the timing and sudden rollout of the initiative have raised doubts, particularly with the 2025 midterm elections just two weeks away.

Some peasant groups also believe the initiative was timed to counter the further decline in performance ratings reflected in recent surveys.

Exempted from spending ban. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has exempted the DA from the election spending ban, allowing it to sell subsidized rice during the midterm elections as long as no candidates participate in the program’s implementation.

The government plans to implement the P20-per-kilo rice project until December 2025, with intentions to extend it through the end of the President's term in 2028. Before then, they aim to roll out the project nationwide.